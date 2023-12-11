When are the Premier League Festive Fixtures? What are the key storylines?

The Premier League Festive Fixtures are always the centerpiece of the season and over the next few weeks, 29 games are set to dazzle and delight and most will prove pivotal in deciding which way this season goes for all 20 teams.

With so many teams in the title race this season, plus tight scraps up and down the table, the 2023-24 Premier League Festive Fixtures are appointment viewing from Dec. 21 until Jan. 2.

From Boxing Day traditions, massive rivalry games and huge clashes to see out 2023, and ring in 2024, in style, there is so much to look forward to.

Below we take a look at the key storylines heading into the festive period, plus the full schedule to watch the Premier League Festive Fixtures.

How many teams will still be in the title race come early January?

Entering the festive fixtures there are as many as five teams within touching distance of top spot and the title race is looking very congested. With title rivals squaring off, how crowded will this title race be come early January? Liverpool host Arsenal in a huge game on Dec. 23 which could determine the direction of the second half of the season for both clubs, while Man City competing in the Club World Cup means they will have to play catch-up in 2024 and their recent wobble has given everyone at the top hope this can be their year. Can the likes of Aston Villa, Tottenham and even Manchester United muscle their way into the title race? There is a real chance of the title race including six teams when the festive season is done and dusted.

Can Tottenham, Chelsea recover?

All eyes will be on two London giants to see if they can recover from damaging periods. After Tottenham’s incredible start under Ange Postecoglou they then lost four games in five as well as several key players to injuries. But Spurs know a few of those players should return after the festive fixtures, so if they can get seven points from home games against Everton and Bournemouth and a trip to Brighton they will still be in the top four hunt, at the very least. As for Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino, given how ruthless they’ve been in the transfer market in recent windows there are a host of players who need to step up otherwise they could be replaced when the January window opens. Defensively the Blues have to improve and they have three winnable games on paper against Wolves, Crystal Palace and Luton. However, those are the kind of teams Pochettino’s side have struggled against all season long as they will sit back and look to hit Chelsea on the counter. Both Spurs and Chelsea need to recover from recent disappointments and kick on this festive period.

Big boys on upset alert...

Liverpool visit Burnley on Boxing Day, Chelsea head to Luton on Dec. 30 and Arsenal travel to Fulham on Dec. 31 and all three of those games have more than a whiff of an upset about them. In the middle of winter Turf Moor is an uncompromising place and Burnley have to turn their home form around if they’re going to stay in the Premier League. Liverpool struggled at Luton earlier this season and if Burnley press high, they could have some luck. Chelsea head to the tight confides of Kenilworth Road hoping for a win but Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Tottenham have all struggled their so far this season and we know the Hatters will launch counters and whip in plenty of dangerous set-pieces for Chelsea’s shaky defense to deal with. As for Arsenal, their trip to Fulham on New Year’s Eve should be straightforward but they drew against the Cottagers earlier this season and Fulham are capable of causing an upset and making it very tough for opponents with Joao Palhinha dominating midfield. Three Premier League big boys have been handed tricky tasks to see out 2023.

The race for the Golden Boot will get interesting

Yes, Erling Haaland is leading the goalscoring charts once again but the trio of Mohamed Salah, Heung-min Son and Hwang-Hee chan are just behind him. Given City’s trip to the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia in December impacting their festive fixtures, plus Pep Guardiola wrapping Haaland in cotton wool with his injury issues, the door will be left open for Salah and Co. to close the gap on Haaland. Will the likes of West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins also emerge as genuine contenders for the Golden Boot?

Who can rotate best?

With three games in a week this is the time of the year when managing your squad and rotating expertly means a lot. In theory the big boys have more quality in reserve so should prevail but we all know how professional athletes love to be in a rhythm and when you’re changing the lineup and formations so much over a short period it can have a strange impact on teams. Getting the balance right between rotating but not for the sake of it will be key and there are always some really strange results at this time of the season as some managers overthink it and some players deal with the incredibly congested schedule better than others. Plus, some teams are already dealing with significant injury issues (Newcastle, Brighton, Man United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Brentford) so bear that in mind.

When are the Premier League Festive Fixtures?

Matchweek 18

Thursday 21 December

Crystal Palace v Brighton - 3pm ET

Friday 22 December

Aston Villa v Sheffield Utd - 3pm ET

Saturday 23 December

West Ham v Man Utd - 7:30am ET

Fulham v Burnley - 10am ET

Luton v Newcastle - 10am ET

Nott’m Forest v AFC Bournemouth - 10am ET

Spurs v Everton - 10am ET

Liverpool v Arsenal - 12:30pm ET

Sunday 24 December

Wolves v Chelsea - 8am ET

Matchweek 19

Tuesday 26 December

Newcastle v Nott’m Forest - 7:30am ET

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham - 10am ET

Sheffield Utd v Luton - 10am ET

Burnley v Liverpool - 12:30pm ET

Man Utd v Aston Villa - 3pm ET

Wednesday 27 December

Brentford v Wolves - 2:30pm ET

Chelsea v Crystal Palace - 2:30pm ET

Everton v Man City - 3:15pm ET

Thursday 28 December

Brighton v Spurs - 2:30pm ET

Arsenal v West Ham - 3:15pm ET

Matchweek 20

Saturday 30 December

Luton v Chelsea - 7:30am ET

Aston Villa v Burnley - 10am ET

Crystal Palace v Brentford - 10am ET

Man City v Sheffield Utd - 10am ET

Wolves v Everton - 10am ET

Nott’m Forest v Man Utd - 12:30pm ET

Sunday 31 December

Fulham v Arsenal - 9am ET

Spurs v AFC Bournemouth - 9am ET

Monday 1 January

Liverpool v Newcastle - 3pm ET

Tuesday 2 January

West Ham v Brighton - 2:30pm ET

