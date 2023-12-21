 Skip navigation
Liverpool vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, team news

  
Published December 21, 2023 02:05 PM

It’s the game of the weekend in the Premier League, and Liverpool versus Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday may end up playing a huge role in who wins the division (Watch live at 12:30pm ET on NBC, online via NBC.com and Peacock Premium).

The Gunners enter the day one point ahead of the second-place Reds, who are level on points with Aston Villa as all three could finish the weekend atop the Premier League.

WATCH LIVERPOOL vs ARSENAL STREAM LIVE

Liverpool advanced to the League Cup semifinal round with a midweek win to wash the bad taste from last weekend’s dangerous but finish-free home draw with Manchester United. The Reds have only lost twice in all competitions this season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Villa and beat Brighton 2-0 last time out to re-summit the standings.

A quirk of scheduling will see the Gunners and Reds meet again in just five matchdays, a February 4 clash at the Emirates Stadium.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal, stream link, TV channel

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday

Odds: Liverpool (+135) vs Arsenal (+180) | Draw (+260)

TV Channel: NBC

Stream: Watch online via NBC.com and online via Peacock Premium

Focus on Liverpool, team news

OUT: Diogo Jota (undisclosed), Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Alexis Mac Allister (knee)

Focus on Arsenal, team news

OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh), Jurrien Timber (torn ACL - out for season), Fabio Vieira (hip), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf), Mohamed Elneny (thigh)| QUESTIONABLE: Jorginho (foot)