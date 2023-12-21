Liverpool vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, team news

It’s the game of the weekend in the Premier League, and Liverpool versus Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday may end up playing a huge role in who wins the division (Watch live at 12:30pm ET on NBC, online via NBC.com and Peacock Premium ).

The Gunners enter the day one point ahead of the second-place Reds, who are level on points with Aston Villa as all three could finish the weekend atop the Premier League.

Liverpool advanced to the League Cup semifinal round with a midweek win to wash the bad taste from last weekend’s dangerous but finish-free home draw with Manchester United. The Reds have only lost twice in all competitions this season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Villa and beat Brighton 2-0 last time out to re-summit the standings.

A quirk of scheduling will see the Gunners and Reds meet again in just five matchdays, a February 4 clash at the Emirates Stadium.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal, stream link, TV channel

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday

Odds: Liverpool (+135) vs Arsenal (+180) | Draw (+260)

TV Channel: NBC

Stream: Watch online via NBC.com and online via Peacock Premium

Focus on Liverpool, team news

OUT: Diogo Jota (undisclosed), Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Alexis Mac Allister (knee)

Focus on Arsenal, team news

OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh), Jurrien Timber (torn ACL - out for season), Fabio Vieira (hip), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf), Mohamed Elneny (thigh)| QUESTIONABLE: Jorginho (foot)