Tottenham vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Two in-form teams meet in north London on Saturday as Tottenham host Everton with both teams aiming to keep their surprise campaigns going.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs won at Nottingham Forest last time out to stay within touching distance of first-place Arsenal as they continue to impressively navigate injuries and suspensions. Dejan Kulusevski has emerged as their talisman in attack in recent weeks and Richarlison is in form and will be fired up to score against his former club. A top four finish is the aim for Tottenham this season and they are right in the mix to get back in the Champions League playing swashbuckling stuff and delighting the Spurs faithful. After a wobble, Ange-ball is back in full flow.

As for Everton, well, four wins from four in the Premier League has propelled Sean Dyche’s side out of the relegation zone and up towards the top 10. They were beaten at home by Fulham on penalty kicks in the League Cup quarterfinals in midweek which was a big disappointment but all things considered, Everton are in a much better spot than most thought they would be. The Toffees have reacted incredibly well to their 10-point deduction and with Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the line and the trio of Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Jack Harrison buzzing around underneath DCL, there is a lovely balance about their attack. With Dyche’s well-known defensive solidity provided by Tarkowski, Branthwaite and Pickford, if injuries are kind to Everton they can push for European qualification this season. I’m being serious. Who would’ve predicted that at the start of the campaign?

How to watch Tottenham vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (December 23)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Tottenham focus, team news

James Maddison and Micky van de Ven remain out injured but are progressing and should return sometime in January. Yves Bissouma is suspended again after his second red card of the season and he will be miss four games as he won’t play again before he heads to the Africa Cup of Nations in January (Pape Matar Sarr will also be at AFCON). That means Postecoglou has to keep tweaking his midfield and with Kulusevski in great form drifting around, he will continue to play in the Maddison role and Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp are likely to start in the deeper areas. Tottenham often need to score a couple early to put themselves in a comfy position in games but you know no matter what happens Ange’s boys are going to go for glory at every opportunity. That is why they’re the team everyone wants to watch in the Premier League right now.

OUT: Destiny Udogie (suspension), Yves Bissouma (suspension), Manor Solomon (knee), Ashley Phillips (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Ivan Perisic (knee), Micky van de Ven (hamstring), James Maddison (ankle), Rodrigo Bentancur (ankle), Alfie Whiteman (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Eric Dier (groin), Giovani Lo Celso (knock), Brennan Johnson (head laceration)

Everton focus, team news

The Toffees have a few injury issues but they will get Idrissa Gana Gueye and Jarrad Branthwaite back for this game after they served their suspensions. Both have been extremely important to the defensive improvement of this side. The old adage of ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ rings true for Dyche’s team selection. He will continue to manage Calvert-Lewin’s minutes and both Dobbin and Beto have been excellent chipping in with goals and minutes in attack in recent weeks. Everton should have plenty of chances on the counter at Tottenham and if they’re as clinical as they have been in recent weeks, this will be a great trip to north London for them.

OUT: Dele Alli (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Ashley Young (knock), Seamus Coleman (unknown), Andre Gomes (fitness), Abdoulaye Doucoure (thigh), Vitalii Mykolenko (groin)

