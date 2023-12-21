Fulham vs Burnley: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Fulham welcome Burnley to Craven Cottage on Saturday as Marco Silva’s Cottagers aim to keep their great home form going while struggling Burnley are scrapping for Premier League survival.

Following two 5-0 wins on the bounce at home against Nottingham Forest and West Ham, it’s safe to say Fulham are enjoying their home comforts. But they will have to continue their home delights without their main striker Raul Jimenez after he was sent off in the 3-0 defeat at Newcastle last time for a wild and high butt-first challenge. That madness aside, Fulham are in a very comfy position in the league, just reached the League Cup semifinals and their aim this season is to get to 40 points as quick as possible and then push for a top 10 finish. With all kinds of attackers chipping in with goals, Fulham are a lot of fun to watch when everything clicks.



Burnley’s main aim is clear: stay up any way they can. They were easily beaten at home by Everton last time and Vincent Kompany’s side are doing so many good things in the run of play but just aren’t scoring enough goals and are giving up big chances and relying on James Trafford putting in a terrific performance in goal to keep them in it. Trafford excelled in their previous away trip, an impressive 1-1 draw at Brighton, and the Clarets will need their No. 1 to have a similarly spectacular display to keep out a buzzy Fulham side.

How to watch Fulham vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (December 23)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Fulham focus, team news

Jimenez being out through suspension opens up an opportunity up top and one of Carlos Vinicius or Rodrigo Muniz (he got the nod in the League Cup quarterfinal) will start as the focal point of this fluid Fulham attack. Willian, Alex Iwobi and Andreas Pereira have all been excellent in recent home wins and Silva will hoping that Vinicius can plug the gap left by Jimenez, as his red card was a real shame as the Mexico star had just regained his form and goalscoring touch. Defensively Tim Ream remains out with a calf issue and Adama Traore is also out.

Burnley focus, team news

The Clarets have a few injury issues and losing USMNT-eligible winger Luca Koleosho was a big blow. The teenager had been their bright spark in attack this season and now it’s down to the returning Lyle Foster to step up and try and make the most of the handful of chances the Clarets create each game. Kompany’s side aren’t getting blown away but they also aren’t taking enough risks. It is all well and good sticking to your principles but now is the time for Burnley to throw caution to the wind. If they don’t win a few games soon the Clarets will be cut off.

OUT: Jack Cork (calf), Luca Koleosho (knee), Johann Berg Gudmunsson (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Ramsey (knee)

