Wolves vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Chelsea to Molineux for a special Christmas Eve clash in the Premier League.

WATCH WOLVES v CHELSEA LIVE

Gary O’Neil’s side have suffered a bit of a slump in recent weeks with just one win from their last five games. Last time out they had plenty of the ball but switched off on three occasions and West Ham scored on all of those counters and Wolves lost 3-0. Wolves have played really well for vast swathes of this season but don’t have the points on the board they deserve and they will be looking a little nervously over their shoulders towards the relegation zone. But if they win this game against Chelsea they go level on points with the Blues.

As for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, they reached the League Cup semifinals with a penalty kick win against Newcastle in midweek and willed their way to a 2-0 home win against Sheffield United last time out in the Premier League. There have been sighs of relief around Stamford Bridge in the last week. Injury-hit Chelsea aren’t where they thought they’d be in the table at this stage of the season but Christopher Nkunku is back fit, Pochettino is talking about his plans to spend big again in January and they sit a couple of wins outside the top six. It’s not all that bad. Cole Palmer continues to be their player of the season with goals and assists mounting up as the young English winger has become their unlikely go-to guy amid a sea of incredibly talented, and expensive, star signings.

How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8am ET, Sunday (December 24)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBC.com

Focus on Wolves, team news

Getting the right balance in attack has been key for Wolves this season as Hwang, Cunha and Sarabia have lost their mojo a little in recent weeks. Pedro Neto being out injured is a big blow but Wolves hope he will return soon. O’Neil’s side have been really tough to play against as they are a well-structured unit and have a solid foundation in midfield and defense and then love to launch counters and make the most of any small mistakes from their opposition.

OUT: Joe Hodge (shoulder), Pedro Neto (hamstring), Jonny Otto (disciplinary), Jose Sa (shoulder)

Focus on Chelsea, team news

Chelsea have so many injury issues but the big news is Nkunku returning. The form and fitness of the clinical French striker from here on out will surely be the difference between their season being a success of not. Poch dropping Enzo Fernandez last time in the Premier League out was a big call but proved to be the correct one, while the Argentine midfield now has a groin issue. Chelsea are still struggling to find their best lineup and combinations across the pitch and it’s still very much a work in progress but the festive period gives them the opportunity to kick on and quickly make up ground on those above them.

OUT: Robert Sanchez (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee), Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Reece James (hamstring), Romeo Lavia (ankle), Marc Cucurella (ankle), Lesley Ugochukwu (unknown) | QUESTIONABLE: Enzo Fernandez (groin), Noni Madueke (‘minor injury’)

