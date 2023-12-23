 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors
Basketball Pickups: Brandin Podziemski shines again as starter
Florida Atlantic Johnell Davis
Davis’ 35 points lead No. 14 FAU to 96-95 win over No. 4 Arizona in double OT
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen
New York Mets to pay record luxury tax of nearly $101 million for season of fourth-place finish

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_bufdavisallenintv_231223.jpg
Bills know every game is must-win down the stretch
nbc_snf_bufflachl_231223__341926.jpg
Highlights: BUF pulls out last-minute win over LAC
nbc_nfl_bufbassgwfg_231223.jpg
Tyler Bass hits game-winning field goal for Bills

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors
Basketball Pickups: Brandin Podziemski shines again as starter
Florida Atlantic Johnell Davis
Davis’ 35 points lead No. 14 FAU to 96-95 win over No. 4 Arizona in double OT
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen
New York Mets to pay record luxury tax of nearly $101 million for season of fourth-place finish

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_bufdavisallenintv_231223.jpg
Bills know every game is must-win down the stretch
nbc_snf_bufflachl_231223__341926.jpg
Highlights: BUF pulls out last-minute win over LAC
nbc_nfl_bufbassgwfg_231223.jpg
Tyler Bass hits game-winning field goal for Bills

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published December 23, 2023 03:14 PM

Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest both look to bounce back from disappointing Saturdays when they meet early on Boxing Day at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies barely registered a blip in falling 1-0 at Luton Town, failing to keep ground with the Premier League’s top-four hopefuls.

WATCH NEWCASTLE vs NOTTINGHAM FOREST LIVE

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, showed good fight for new boss Nuno Espirito Santo but a controversial early red card for Willy Boly left the shorthanded for more than an hour.

The Tricky Trees struck twice but ultimately fell victim to a Dominic Solanke hat trick and failed to get a point at the City Ground. Leaving home for Newcastle will be much more difficult.

How to watch Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Tuesday (December 26)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream online via NBCSports.com

Focus on Newcastle, team news

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Nick Pope (shoulder), Harvey Barnes (foot), Matt Targett (thigh), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back), Javi Manquillo (groin), Joe Willock (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Joelinton (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (undisclosed), Emil Krafth (shin)

Focus on Nottingham Forest, team news

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Ibrahim Sangare (adductor), Felipe (undisclosed), Serge Aurier (calf)