Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest both look to bounce back from disappointing Saturdays when they meet early on Boxing Day at St. James’ Park.
The Magpies barely registered a blip in falling 1-0 at Luton Town, failing to keep ground with the Premier League’s top-four hopefuls.
WATCH NEWCASTLE vs NOTTINGHAM FOREST LIVE
Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, showed good fight for new boss Nuno Espirito Santo but a controversial early red card for Willy Boly left the shorthanded for more than an hour.
The Tricky Trees struck twice but ultimately fell victim to a Dominic Solanke hat trick and failed to get a point at the City Ground. Leaving home for Newcastle will be much more difficult.
How to watch Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 7:30am ET, Tuesday (December 26)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream online via NBCSports.com
Focus on Newcastle, team news
OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Nick Pope (shoulder), Harvey Barnes (foot), Matt Targett (thigh), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back), Javi Manquillo (groin), Joe Willock (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Joelinton (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (undisclosed), Emil Krafth (shin)
Focus on Nottingham Forest, team news
OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Ibrahim Sangare (adductor), Felipe (undisclosed), Serge Aurier (calf)