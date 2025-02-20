How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal will be feeling more confident than ever that they can catch leaders Liverpool but they need to keep taking care of business, starting with this weekend against West Ham.

WATCH – Arsenal v West Ham

Arsenal have been hit hard by attacking injuries but Mikel Merino emerged as the unlikely emergency striking hero after jumping off the bench to score two late goals in the 2-0 win at Leicester City last weekend. Teenager Ethan Nwaneri is in fine form, while Arsenal know a win against West Ham means they will momentarily cut Liverpool’s gap atop the table to five points. With Arne Slot’s side dropping points consistently, Arsenal can smell an opportunity to hunt them down.

West Ham are struggling under new manager Graham Potter, as they’ve picked up just four points from his first five games in charge and lost at home to Brentford last weekend. The Hammers probably aren’t going to be sucked into the relegation battle but things are getting a bit uncomfortable. Given their extremely talented squad, West Ham are always capable of causing an upset but confidence levels are extremely low.

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (February 22)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Arsenal team news, focus

Could Merino actually start up front as an emergency striker? It’s a possibility and means that Trossard could play out on the left in his best position. Arsenal are set everywhere else on the pitch as teenagers Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly are having incredible seasons.

OUT: Kai Havertz (hamstring - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (knee), Bukayo Saka (hamstring - MORE), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Gabriel Martinelli (hamstring)

West Ham team news, focus

Up top is an issue for West Ham too with Bowen, Paqueta and Kudus doing their best to get them going in attack but it’s hard without a natural focal point. It also looks like a lot of the West Ham side are struggling to implement Potter’s ideas.

OUT: Niclas Fullkrug (hamstring), Michail Antonio (DETAILS), Crysencio Summerville (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Vladimir Coufal (hamstring)

Arsenal vs West Ham prediction

This feels like it could be a bit of a hammering from Arsenal as they’re full of confidence and will want to put on a show to prove they’re ready to hunt Liverpool down. Arsenal 4-1 West Ham.