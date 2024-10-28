How to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea live: League Cup tream link, team news, prediction

Newcastle hope to avenge a weekend league loss to Chelsea when the Magpies host the Blues for a League Cup fourth round tie on Wednesday at St. James’ Park.

Chelsea beat Newcastle 2-1 on Sunday, goals from Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer enough to deny hopes of a London upset from goal scorer Alexander Isak.

Chelsea have won the League Cup five times, most recently in 2015, while Newcastle’s long wait for a trophy continues despite the hope provided by a visit to Wembley that ended with Manchester United lifting the trophy in 2023.

Neither team can afford to go all-out ahead of a Premier League weekend that will see Newcastle host Arsenal and Chelsea visit Manchester United.

How to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday

Venue: St. James’ Park

TV Channel: Paramount+

Newcastle United focus, team news

The Magpies’ thin defense will be tested in a big way, and now the forward depth is again in question. That could mean a rare start for William Osula.

OUT: Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Callum Wilson (back), Martin Dubravka (knee), Anthony Gordon (groin)

Chelsea focus, team news

Expect to see Jadon Sancho for the Blues, as he’ll be unable to face parent club Manchester United in the Premier League at the weekend.

OUT: Omari Kellyman (thigh)

Newcastle vs Chelsea prediction

Newcastle are a different team at home, and it’s difficult to top the same team twice on the bounce. Eddie Howe’s Magpies are hungry for a trophy, but Chelsea showed their depth last week by starting 21 different players between wins over Panathinaikos and Newcastle just a few days apart. Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea.