Leicester City win appeal against alleged breach of Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules

Leicester City have won their appeal against an alleged breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

The victory, according to Sky Sports, “all but ends” the possibility of the Foxes being docked points on the 2024-25 Premier League table, which would boost the club’s hopes of staying in the top flight after its first season back.

[ MORE: Premier League 2024-25 current table/standings ]

Leicester were alleged to have broken the rules in the 2022-23 Premier League season, and were joined by Everton and Nottingham Forest in fighting breaches last season. Everton had a 10-point deduction later reduced to six, while Nottingham Forest were hit with a four-point deduction.

The Premier League detailed its charges against Leicester City in March and the Foxes vowed to defend the “the right of all clubs to pursue their ambitions.”

The league said it’s “surprised and disappointed” by the independent Appeal Board’s decision and that “It is of critical importance that the Premier League is able to enforce its rules consistently to maintain the principle of fairness. The League will now consider what further action it can take to ensure this is the case.”

Leicester City says, “The Club has simply sought to ensure (in the interests of providing consistency and certainty for all clubs) that the rules are applied based on how they are actually written.”

