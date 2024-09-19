Manchester City vs Arsenal odds, prediction: Who are the favorites for massive clash?

When Manchester City and Arsenal collide we know it’s not only going to be a brilliant game but it’s also likely to be pivotal in deciding where the Premier League title will end up.

City and Arsenal have been head and shoulders above the rest over the past two seasons, and Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta have created incredible teams following basically the same methods.

Arsenal took a big step forward against City last season, winning 1-0 at home and drawing 0-0 away in their two games. But they still came up just short in the title race.

But who are the favorites for this massive early-season clash between the title favorites?

Manchester City vs Arsenal odds

City are priced at -125 to win, while Arsenal are a huge +360. The draw seems enticing at +260.

Manchester City vs Arsenal score prediction

This won’t be a high-scoring game, as Arsenal’s plan will be exactly what they did at City last season in the 0-0 draw and in the 1-0 win at Tottenham last weekend. They will concede that City will have more possession, sit in a low block and look to hit City on the counter and it worked well for them last season as they didn’t concede in both games against City. Given their current injuries and the load on their stretched squad after an intense week, Arteta has to play in this way. But all of that will change if Pep Guardiola’s City score early and neutrals everywhere (plus City’s fans, of course) will be hoping one of their trademark fast starts leads to an early goal which will open the game up and force Arsenal to come out of their shell. It seems likely that City will score early (and probably through Erling Haaland), but Arsenal will likely hit back to make it tight and tense in the second half. However, it seems like City will have just enough variety and nous in attack to get the win which would cement their status as title favorties, once again. Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal.

