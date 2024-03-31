Manchester City vs Arsenal player ratings: Who stood out in title clash?

MANCHESTER — The Manchester City vs Arsenal player ratings were intriguing to dish out as a huge clash played out in the Premier League title race, with City and Arsenal sharing points from a scoreless draw.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta know each other so well and we saw that play out in a tight, tense stalemate which handed Liverpool the advantage in the Premier League title race.

Below are the Manchester City vs Arsenal player ratings in full, with marks out of 10 and analysis on every player.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League table ]

Manchester City player ratings

Stefan Ortega: 6 - One routine save from Trossard and was solid with a few crosses and the ball at his feet.

Manuel Akanji: 7 - Assured and composed at right back and center back. Always wanted the ball and tried to get City going.

Ruben Dias: 7 - Solid as a rock and had Kai Havertz in his back pocket all game long.

Nathan Ake: 6 - Should have scored early as he get it all wrong from close range from a corner. Then subbed off with an injury.

Josko Gvardiol: 8 - Outstanding against Saka. After a long time out of the team the young Croatian stood tall at left back.

Mateo Kovacic: 6 - Did okay in midfield but never really got on the ball in advanced areas and was a little sloppy just before half time.

Rodri: 9 - Incredible. Ran midfield and dictated the tempo of the game. If a holding midfielder ever wins the Ballon d’Or it should be him.

Phil Foden: 6 - Marked out of the game by Ben White. Hardly got on the ball in a dangerous position.

Kevin de Bruyne: 7 - Ran himself into the ground as he drove City on but was often frustrated by a lack of movement around him. Crosses into the box were easily cleared.

Bernardo Silva: 7 - See above. Worked so hard to probe and find gaps in Arsenal’s midfield and defense but he couldn’t find any.

Erling Haaland: 6 - Isolated and fed off scraps. Saliba and Gabriel handled him quite comfortably.

Substitutes

Rico Lewis (27' on for Ake): 6 - Did well defensively and offered some nice touches as he tucked inside to midfield.

Jack Grealish (61' on for Kovacic): 7 - Plenty of drive from the left and gave Ben White a few problems.

Jeremy Doku (61' on for Foden): 5 - Couldn’t make the most of City getting him the ball time and time again.

Arsenal player ratings

David Raya: 6 - Slipped over a few times and a little wasteful on the ball but didn’t have a save to make.

Ben White: 8 - Excellent job to mark Foden out of the game and was always in the right position.

William Saliba: 8 - Did a job on Haaland and was physical without crossing the line.

Gabriel: 8 - See above. A few rash challenges in the first half set the tone for a physical Arsenal display.

Jakub Kiwior: 7 - Did his best to keep Silva quiet and was solid defensively. Didn’t get a chance to get on the ball.

Martin Odegaard: 7 - Worked hard in the engine room but most of that work was defensive. Some nice touches, as always, and opened up City’s defense on one occasion to Trossard.

Jorginho: 6 - Kept his position well to help Arsenal stay solid but the pace of the game bypassed him.

Declan Rice: 7 - Worked very hard defensively but some poor deliveries from set pieces. Arsenal can put in this type of defensive display this season because of Rice.

Bukayo Saka: 6 - A few nice bursts in the second half as he crossed for Jesus but it was slightly overhit. Limped off in the second half, which is a concern.

Kai Havertz: 6 - Worked hard but like Haaland he was isolated for most of the game.

Gabriel Jesus: 7 - Arsenal’s biggest threat in attack. Dragged a shot just wide in the first half and put another into the side-netting. Got a nice round of applause from the home fans when he was subbed off.