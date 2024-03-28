Manchester City vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

The biggest game of the Premier League season is here as leaders Arsenal head to reigning champs Manchester City on Sunday as an epic three-horse title race takes center stage for the final months of the season.

And remember: if City and Arsenal win their respective Champions League quarterfinals against Real Madrid and Bayern Munich they will also square off in the semifinals in April and May.

City currently sit in third in the Premier League table but are just one point behind leaders Arsenal and second-place Liverpool. Pep Guardiola’s side took the lead at Liverpool before the international break but they limped to a draw at Anfield and their hopes of winning an unprecedented fourth-straight title are in the balance. Still, this is City. This is the Spring time. They usually kick on now and they hammered Arsenal at home last April as they surged back in the title race to win it. The importance of this game, the final game this season between the three title contenders, is huge. City need Haaland, Foden and Rodri to stand tall, especially because the likes of Walker, Stones, De Bruyne, Akanji and Ederson are all injury doubts.

Arsenal are in a great position. Mikel Arteta’s young side are top of the table with 10 games to go and although they have the toughest remaining schedule of the three title contenders, the Gunners have risen to the occasion in those big games all season long. They beat Brentford late on before the break to stay top of the table and they have players stepping up at different times to deliver big moments with Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz increasingly important in attack. Declan Rice continues to be the difference for Arsenal this season as his maturity and dominance in midfield underlines their progress. Arsenal will also take plenty of confidence from their win against Manchester City at home earlier this season. Arsenal have injury concerns over Gabriel, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli but it’s expected that all three will be fit to feature.

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET Sunday (March 31)

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream on Peacock Premium & online via NBC.com

Manchester City focus, team news

There are some big injury concerns for City with Kevin de Bruyne not playing for Belgium during the international break, while Ederson was injured in that clumsy challenge where he conceded a penalty to Liverpool and remains a doubt. Kyle Walker and John Stones were both injured on international duty for England and that duo are so important to how City look to control games and stop counters. Pep Guardiola will hope all four of these players are available but if not, Ortega, Kovacic, Lewis and Dias are ready to step in to the starting lineup.

QUESTIONABLE: Kevin De Bruyne (groin), Ederson (thigh), Kyle Walker (hamstring), John Stones (hip), Matheus Nunes (foot), Manuel Akanji (knock)

Arsenal focus, team news

The trio who are questionable are all expected to be fit to start so Arsenal will be pretty much at full strength, which is huge for Mikel Arteta. Havertz starting up top is likely given how his movement causes problems for opposition defenses and leaves gaps for the likes of Saka, Odegaard, Trossard and Martinelli to make the most of.

OUT: Jurrien Timber (torn ACL - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Martinelli (ankle), Gabriel (calf), Bukayo Saka (thigh)