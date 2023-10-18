 Skip navigation
Manchester City vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, lineups

  
Published October 18, 2023 05:52 AM

Manchester City begins a brutal week of fixtures with a visit from Brighton and Hove Albion to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The three-time defending champions may still be smarting from a 1-0 loss at Arsenal before the international break, but there’s no time to wallow as high-flying Brighton precedes a trip to Switzerland to face Young Boys and then an away Manchester derby.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

And after Bournemouth and Young Boys again, City meets Chelsea, Liverpool, Leipzig, Spurs, and Aston Villa. So it’s not a stretch to say this is perhaps the toughest ask of their Premier League title defense.

Brighton, meanwhile, has not won in four matches across all competitions as litmus tests from Chelsea, Villa, Marseille, and Liverpool didn’t go entirely to plan. And the Seagulls have to worry about City and then Ajax in the Europa League.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET (Saturday, Oct. 21)
TV: USA Network
Online: Stream online via NBCSports.com

Focus on Manchester City

Health is back for Man City, who is waiting on Kevin De Bruyne but otherwise has every available weapon now that Rodri has come back from suspension.

Focus on Brighton

The biggest absences are influential fullback Pervis Estupinan, midfielder Jakub Moder, and playmaker Julio Enciso. The club is waiting on updates for Tariq Lamptey, James Milner, and Kaoru Mitoma.