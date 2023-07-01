Ranking the 2023-24 Premier League kits

The 2023-24 Premier League kits are starting to be unveiled and there are some beauties out there.

[ MORE: 2022-23 Premier League schedule ]

From retro looks to snazzy designs, there are some very unique new looks as teams get ready for the new season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Below we rank the Premier League kits which have been released as plenty more have been dropping ahead of the 2023-24 season.

1. Liverpool

A classic look for the red home shirt and this is a belter. It has been kept simple and the white trim is marvellous. Liverpool have nailed this. They also have a beauty with a remake of their iconic green and white away kit. This stands out and screams nostalgia. Lovely stuff.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 20: (THE SUN OIUT. THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa at Anfield on May 20, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Introducing our new 2023/24 @nikefootball away kit. ​



Inspired by the classic strip of the 1995-96 season 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pINgA7ByIF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 30, 2023

2. Crystal Palace

Absolutely lovely stuff and it also looks like a kit Spider Man would wear!? The red and blue halves are divine, while having the original Crystal Palace design on the shirt is a great touch. This kit also celebrates that Palace have now been in the Premier League for 10 years. The blue shorts and socks are also lovely. Well done Palace. Well done.

The finer things 🧵



Purchase online now or in store tomorrow 🥰#CPFC | @MacronSports — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 27, 2023

3. Manchester City

A nod to being at their current stadium for 20 years, Man City go for a retro look from the 2003-04 season when things were very, very different from them. It’s a lovely kit and having seen it in-person, up close it looks even better than the photos.

4. Tottenham

Clean and crisp, there’s a lovely simplistic feel to this Spurs kit. The blue trim works nicely and having Harry Kane front and center in the promo suggests he will be at Spurs at least for another season...

A modern classic 🤍



Introducing our 2023/24 home kit… — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 8, 2023

5. Arsenal

There is a lot going on with the print on the red but the gold is a nice touch. Pretty decent effort.

We're all Arsenal ❤️



Together, in the famous red and white — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 26, 2023

6. Manchester United

A nice shade of red and the black trim makes it stand out. The sponsor logo is massive. It is fine.

From the streets of Manchester, we rose 🌹



Our new @adidasFootball 2023/24 home kit, out now ⬇️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 27, 2023

7. Fulham

I like the red and black on the sleeves being opposite and it is another nod to a previous kit. Still, the sponsor isn’t great.

8. Newcastle

The black and white stripes is always nice but the club badge seems quite small compared to the new Saudi Arabian shirt sponsor. Falls under the ‘just okay’ category. The green away shirt is pretty nice and is a nod to the Saudi Arabian national team.

The Lads and Lasses 👊



🖤🤍 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 9, 2023

Ready for the road. 👊 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 30, 2023

9. Aston Villa

Claret and blue is iconic but the sponsor just doesn’t work and the fact the sleeves aren’t lined up is strange.

You can hear us singing, from the stands of Villa Park... pic.twitter.com/2ezIMaCynZ — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 22, 2023

Follow @JPW_NBCSports