USA men’s soccer vs Guinea: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction for key Olympic clash

The equation for the USA men’s soccer team is very simple if they want to qualify for the knockout rounds of the Paris 2024 Olympics: win their group stage finale against Guinea and they’re probably in.

Probably is more like definitely, as the only way a win for the USMNT U23 side against Guinea wouldn’t see them reach the quarterfinals is if New Zealand hammered hosts France and make up a huge gap in goal differential to finish above the USA. Seeing how good France have been so far, that seems very unlikely to happen.

As for the USA, Marko Mitrovic’s side breezed past New Zealand 4-1 last time out as Djordje Mihailovic’s penalty kick was added to with scrappy goals from Walker Zimmerman, Gianluca Busio and a deflected effort from Paxten Aaronson. It was so easy for the U.S. in Marseille and after losing 3-0 to hosts France in their Group A opener, it was a fantastic response to set up this crucial clash against Guinea.

As for Guinea, they’ve lost both of their opening games by just a single goal in each and they’ve been punished for not being clinical enough. They should have beaten hosts France last time out as they had two goals disallowed for offside and came so close on numerous occasions. Guinea, captained by former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita, will be extremely dangerous and will go all-out for the win as a victory coupled with a defeat for New Zealand (and Guinea having better goal difference) will see them advance to the quarterfinals. That sets things up for what is basically a knockout game.

How to watch USA men’s soccer vs Guinea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 1pm ET, Tuesday (July 30)

Location: Saint-Etienne

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch via Peacock

USMNT focus, team news

Mitrovic’s side were superb against New Zealand as they took their chances from set-piece situations, pressed high and were relentless for the full 90 minutes and could have scored seven or eight. Busio and Tessmann give them such a solid base in midfield, although the former did suffer an injury against New Zealand and was forced off in the first half. Aaronson and Kevin Paredes were excellent going forward, while Griffin Yow, Taylor Booth and Jack McGlynn also impressed off the bench and all three will be pushing to start this game. The defense has been very settled for the U.S. and full backs Nathan Harriel and John Tolkien have been sensational in providing attacking impetus.

Guinea focus, team news

Naby Keita is holding it down in midfield and dictating the tempo of games, while Aliou Balde is looking very dangerous out wide. Abdoulaye Toure will have a great scrap with Tessmann in midfield and Guinea are very dangerous in transitions and commit a lot of players forward when they attack.

USMNT vs Guinea prediction

This feels like it will be a very open, entertaining game and both teams have created plenty of chances on the counter in their first two games. USA 2-2 Guinea.