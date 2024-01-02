There are at least 30 Premier League players heading to the Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast.

Plenty of superstars will not be in Premier League action during January and early February with Mohamed Salah, Andre Onana, Mohammed Kudus and plenty of other key figures representing their nations as they aim to be crowned champions of Africa.

The tournament runs from January 13 until February 11.

Below we have a list of every single Premier League player called up to represent their nation in the tournament.

Which Premier League players are at the Africa Cup of Nations?

Group A

Ivory Coast: Serge Aurier (Nottingham Forest), Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest), Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest), Simon Adingra (Brighton)

Nigeria: Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest), Calvin Bassey (Fulham), Alex Iwobi (Fulham), Frank Onyeka (Brentford)

Group B

Egypt: Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Ghana: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Mohammed Kudus (West Ham), Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth)

Group C

Senegal: Fode Ballo-Toure (Fulham), Moussa Niakhate (Nottingham Forest), Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Chekihou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham), Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea)

Cameroon: Andre Onana (Manchester United)

Group D

Algeria: Rayan Ait-Nouri (Wolves), Yasser Larouci (Sheffield United)

Burkina Faso: Issa Kabore (Luton Town), Bertrand Traore (Aston Villa), Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth)

Group E

Tunisia: Anis Ben Slimane (Sheffield United)

Mali: Squad to be confirmed, but Yves Bissouma (Tottenham) expected to be in it

Group F

Morocco: Nayef Aguerd (West Ham), Sofyan Amrabat (Manchester United)

DR Congo: Yoane Wissa (Brentford)