Watch Now
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Crystal Palace MWK 37
Oliver Glasner's hot start to life at Crystal Palace continues as his side tamed Wolves in a 3-1 win at the Molineux in Matchweek 37.
Up Next
Hudson-Odoi curls in go-ahead goal v. Chelsea
Hudson-Odoi curls in go-ahead goal v. Chelsea
Callum Hudson-Odoi gets revenge against his former team as he curls in his effort into the bottom corner of the goal to put Nottingham Forest 2-1 ahead of Chelsea at the City Ground.
Boly heads Nottingham Forest level against Chelsea
Boly heads Nottingham Forest level against Chelsea
Just minutes after conceding to Chelsea, Nottingham Forest is back on level terms thanks to Willy Boly's header in the first half at the City Ground.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Brentford MWK 37
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Brentford MWK 37
Yoane Wissa came off the bench and became Brentford's hero with a 95th-minute winner against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in Matchweek 37.
Mudryk guides Chelsea in front of Forest
Mudryk guides Chelsea in front of Forest
Cole Palmer's picture-perfect ball finds Mykhailo Mudryk in stride, and the Ukrainian winger makes no mistake tucking away Chelsea's opener against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
Burnley relegated after 2-1 loss to Tottenham
Burnley relegated after 2-1 loss to Tottenham
Rebecca Lowe and Tim Howard discuss Burnley's relegation from the Premier League in their first season back in England's top-flight division since Vincent Kompany became manager after a 2-1 loss to Tottenham.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Luton Town Matchweek 37
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Luton Town Matchweek 37
Luton Town's fight against relegation took a hit against the Hammers as West Ham came from behind to upend the Hatters at London Stadium in Matchweek 37.
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Burnley Matchweek 37
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Burnley Matchweek 37
Relive Tottenham's comeback against Burnley, where Spurs' victory sealed the Clarets' fate as Vincent Kompany's side gets officially relegated from the Premier League in Matchweek 37.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Sheffield United MWK 37
Extended HLs: Everton v. Sheffield United MWK 37
Abdoulaye Doucoure's first half goal proved to be the difference for the Toffees against Sheffield United as Everton secure three points at Goodison Park in Matchweek 37.
Wissa drills Brentford 2-1 in front of Cherries
Wissa drills Brentford 2-1 in front of Cherries
Yoane Wissa comes off the bench and blasts the Bees in front of the Cherries late in injury time to secure three points for Brentford at the Vitality Stadium.
Solanke’s header puts Bournemouth level v. Bees
Solanke's header puts Bournemouth level v. Bees
Dominic Solanke rises up and lofts his header into the back of the net to put the Cherries back on level terms late in the second half against Brentford at Vitality Stadium.
Eze puts Crystal Palace 3-1 up over Wolves
Eze puts Crystal Palace 3-1 up over Wolves
Michael Olise finds a darting Eberechi Eze, who coolly tucks away the Eagles' third goal of the match against Wolves at the Molineux.