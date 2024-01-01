Africa Cup of Nations schedule, how to watch, scores

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations takes place in the Ivory Coast as 24 teams have dreams of being crowned champions of Africa.

This tournament, which was moved from the summer of 2023 due to the tropical rains which peak in the Ivory Coast in June to July, will be a lot of fun to watch and new stars will be born.

With the likes of Victor Osimhen, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Mohammed Kudus, Achraf Hakimi and Andre Onana in action, there are also superstars galore on show and this is set to be one of the best tournaments in AFCON history.

Morocco, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Algeria, Senegal and Nigeria are the favorites as plenty of heavyweights will collide in the group stage with Ivory Coast and Nigeria both in Group A, Egypt and Ghana together in Group B and Senegal and Cameroon in Group C.

Below is everything you need for the Africa Cup of Nations in early 2024.

Africa Cup of nations schedule, how to watch live, scores

Dates: January 13 to February 11

How to watch in USA: beIN Sports USA

Where: Six stadiums in Ivory Coast (Abidjan - Alassane Ouattara Stadium and Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium; Bouake - Stade de la Paix; Korhogo - Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium; San-Pedro - Laurent Pokou Stadium; Yamoussoukro - Charles Konan Banny Stadium)

Group stage schedule

All kick offs in ET

Group A

January 13, 3pm: Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau - Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan

January 14, 9am: Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea - Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan

January 18, 9am: Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau - Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan

January 18, 12pm: Ivory Coast vs Nigeria - Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan

January 22, 12pm: Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast - Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan

January 22, 12pm: Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria - Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan

Group B

January 14, 12pm: Egypt vs Mozambique - Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan

January 14, 3pm: Ghana vs Cape Verde - Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan

January 18, 3pm: Egypt vs Ghana - Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan

January 19, 9am: Cape Verde vs Mozambique - Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan

January 22, 3pm: Mozambique vs Ghana - Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan

January 22, 3pm: Cape Verde vs Egypt - Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan

Group C

January 15, 9am: Senegal vs Gambia - Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro

January 15, 12pm: Cameroon vs Guinea - Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro

January 19, 12pm: Senegal vs Cameroon - Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro

January 19, 3pm: Guinea vs Gambia - Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro

January 23, 12pm: Guinea vs Senegal - Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro

January 23, 12pm: Gambia vs Cameroon - Stade de la Paix, Bouake

Group D

January 15, 3pm: Algeria vs Angola - Stade de la Paix, Bouake

January 16, 9am: Burkina Faso vs Mauritania - Stade de la Paix, Bouake

January 20, 9am: Algeria vs Burkina Faso - Stade de la Paix, Bouake

January 20, 12pm: Mauritania vs Angola - Stade de la Paix, Bouake

January 23, 3pm: Angola vs Burkina Faso - Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro

January 23, 3pm: Mauritania vs Algeria - Stade de la Paix, Bouake

Group E

January 16, 12pm: Tunisia vs Namibia - Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo

January 16, 3pm: Mali vs South Africa - Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo

January 20, 3pm: Tunisia vs Mali - Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo

January 21, 3pm: South Africa vs Namibia - Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo

January 24, 12pm: South Africa vs Tunisia - Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo

January 24, 12pm: Namibia vs Mali - Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro

Group F

January 17, 12pm: Morocco vs Tanzania - Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro

January 17, 3pm: DR Congo vs Zambia - Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro

January 21, 9am: Morocco vs DR Congo - Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro

January 21, 12pm: Zambia vs Tanzania - Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro

January 24, 3pm: Tanzania vs DR Congo - Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo

January 24, 3pm: Zambia vs Morocco - Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro

Knockout round schedule

Round of 16

Match 1, Jan. 27, 12pm: Winner Group D vs 3rd place B/E/F - Stade de la Paix, Bouake

Match 2, Jan. 27, 3pm: Runner up Group A vs Runner up Group C - Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan

Match 3, Jan. 28, 12pm: Winner Group A vs 3rd place C/D/E - Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan

Match 4, Jan. 28, 3pm: Runner up Group B vs Runner up Group F - Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro

Match 5, Jan. 29, 12pm: Winner Group B vs 3rd place A/C/D - Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan

Match 6, Jan. 29, 3pm: Winner Group C vs 3rd place A/B/F - Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro

Match 7, Jan. 30, 12pm: Winner Group E vs Runner up Group D - Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo

Match 8, Jan. 30, 3pm: Winner Group F vs Runner up Group E - Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro

Quarterfinal

Match 2, Feb. 2, 3pm: Winner Match 4 vs Winner Match 3 - Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan

Match 1, Feb. 2, 12pm: Winner Match 2 vs Winner Match 2 - Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan

Match 3, Feb. 3, 12pm: Winner Match 7 vs Winner Match 6 - Stade de la Paix, Bouake

Match 4, Feb. 3, 3pm: Winner Match 5 vs Winner Match 8 - Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro

Semifinal

Match 1, Feb. 7, 12pm: Winner Quarterfinal 1 vs Winner Quarterfinal 4 - Stade de la Paix, Bouake

Match 2, Feb. 7, 3pm: Winner Quarterfinal 3 vs Winner Quarterfinal 2 - Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan

Third place play-off

Feb. 10, 3pm: Loser Semifinal 1 vs Loser Semifinal 2 - Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan

Final

Feb. 11, 3pm: Winner Semifinal 1 vs Winner Semifinal 2 - Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan