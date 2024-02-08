Ivory Coast vs Nigeria: How to watch live, stream link, team news

And then there were two: Nigeria and the Ivory Coast.

These two sides met in Group A of this tournament with Nigeria prevailing 1-0 and now they meet again. And a lot has happened since then.

The Africa Cup of Nations final takes place in Abidjan on Sunday with huge expectations on the hosts after an incredible, and unexpected, run to the final.

[ MORE: Full AFCON schedule, scores, analysis ]

But a solid, yet unspectacular, Super Eagles stand in their way and led by Victor Osimhen, Nigeria have been the most consistent side at this tournament in the Ivory Coast and are hungry for a first Africa Cup of Nations trophy since 2013 which was their third all-time.

The Ivory Coast won it all in 2015 (their second title in history) and after sacking their manager Jean-Louis Gasset after the group stage, which they just squeaked through as the fourth-best third-place team, they’ve flourished in the knockout rounds under the guidance of caretaker Emerse Fae. Sebastien Haller and Simon Adingra coming back to full fitness has helped and so too has the incredible home support.

Both teams have gone through penalty kick victories and drama galore as all roads lead to Abidjan’s magnificent Alassane Ouattara Stadium on Sunday and a brilliant, chaotic tournament has a final between two powerhouses to give it the perfect send-off.

How to watch Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live, stream link, start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Sunday (February 11)

How to watch in USA: beIN Sports USA

Where: Abidjan - Alassane Ouattara Stadium

Nigeria focus, team news

The Super Eagles definitely have the strongest squad in this tournament and Osimhen, Lookman and Simon are a brilliant front three. But Lookman is the only Nigerian forward to really get going so far at this tournament as Osimhen shook off an injury to play in the semifinal. Nigeria also have Chukwueze, Moffi and Iheanacho to bring on in attack too and they have so many attacking options and can cause opponents so many different types of problems. Don’t forget: Nigeria are also missing striker Victor Boniface due to injury and he has been starring for Bayer Leverkusen over the last 12 months. There are plenty of familiar names to Premier League fans in this Nigeria side with Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Joe Aribo, Frank Onyeka, Ola Aina and William Troost-Ekong all playing key roles too. Can Jose Peseiro get the balance right for Nigeria in the final?

Ivory Coast focus, team news

There is huge pressure on this Ivory Coast side but there’s also huge excitement too. Home fans expected them to go out in the group stage but the way they’ve rejuvenated themselves has been incredible with Haller leading the line and Max Gradel and Adingra causing so many problems from wide areas. Franck Kessie has been sublime since he came in to midfield, while goalkeeper Yahia Fofana has also come up big on multiple occasions. Odilon Kossounou, captain Serge Aurier and Oumar Diakite will be back from suspension, which is a big boost for Les Elephants.

