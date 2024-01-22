Mohamed Salah injury update: Star returning to Liverpool for treatment

Mohamed Salah injured his hamstring in Egypt’s draw against Ghana on Thursday and it has been announced he will return to Liverpool for treatment.

Jurgen Klopp made the surprise announcement on Sunday following Liverpool’s 4-0 win at Bournemouth, with Salah to return to his club side on Monday (January 22) evening and then if Egypt make the AFCON semifinals he will return to the tournament to led the Pharaohs.

In a statement, the Egyptian FA said the following about Salah’s injury:

“After additional examinations were conducted on Mohamed Salah during the last hours, and after communication between the national team’s medical staff and his counterpart at Liverpool FC, it was decided that the player will return to England after the Cape Verde match tomorrow to complete his treatment, with the hope that he will join the national team in the semi-final of the AFCON if we qualify.”

What is going on with Salah and Egypt?

Salah will leave the Egyptian camp after they play their final Group B game against Cape Verde on Monday (January 22) and a win will secure their spot in the last 16.

Egypt have drawn their two opening group stage games against Mozambique and Ghana and have underwhelmed at the tournament. So far. Salah scored the 97th-minute equalizer from the penalty spot in their comeback 2-2 draw in their opening game against Mozambique and was then subbed off with an injury against Ghana.

If Egypt beat Cape Verde in their Group B finale and reach the knockout rounds they are likely to face DR Congo in the last 16 and if they win that there’s a potential clash with hosts Ivory Coast or Nigeria in the quarterfinals.

So, if Egypt navigate three wins without their star man, Salah will fly back to the tournament and represent his country from the semifinal stage onwards. Egypt’s potential semifinal will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

When can Mohamed Salah play for Liverpool again?

What we do know is that Salah will only be available to play for Liverpool again either after the AFCON final on Feb. 11 (if Egypt make it) or if Egypt are get knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations before that.

If Egypt are knocked out, Salah can then play for Liverpool right away. Of course, he is expected to be out for the next couple of weeks but he could return sooner if his recovery goes better than planned and Jurgen Klopp could have him available for huge games against Chelsea (Jan. 31) and Arsenal (Feb. 4) if Salah recovers quickly and Egypt are no longer in AFCON.

The main thing to remember: as long as Egypt remain in the tournament, Salah cannot play for Liverpool as clubs agree to release their players for as long as their players’ country are in the competition.