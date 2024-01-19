Bournemouth vs Liverpool: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Liverpool will try to extend their unbeaten run to 14 games on Sunday, when they return from their winter break and visit Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

The Reds haven’t lost in the Premier League since the end of September, and Jurgen Klopp’s side (45 points) sits top of the table, two points ahead of three-time defending champions Manchester City, as a result. Rarely have they taken the easy path to the top, though, after rescuing 19 points from losing positions this season (most in the PL). Liverpool have lost just one of the last 14 PL games in which they trailed (6W-7D-1L).

Bournemouth (25 points - 12th place) have surpassed expectations in Andoni Iraola’s first season in charge. The Cherries possess both a mid-table attack and defense, which puts them squarely on the path to safety, but they don’t appear satisfied with simply surviving. Bournemouth recently raddled of six wins during a seven-game unbeaten run that was snapped by Tottenham before the winter break. They scored two or more goals in all seven of the games (18 total), and kept four clean sheets (five goals conceded).

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET, Sunday (Jan. 21)

TV channel: USA

Online: Watch via NBCSports.com

Focus on Bournemouth, injury news

OUT: Marco Senesi (suspension), Antoine Semenyo (international duty), Tyler Adams (hamstring - out until February), Dango Outtara (international duty), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Milos Kerkez (ankle), Lloyd Kelly (thigh), Hamed Traore (illness), Darren Randolph (illness)

Focus on Liverpool, injury news

OUT: Mohamed Salah (international duty), Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Wataru Endo (international duty), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Konstantinos Tsimikas (shoulder) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring)