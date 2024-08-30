 Skip navigation
Top News

TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Frances Tiafoe beats Ben Shelton at U.S. Open; Novak Djokovic may be next
MX 2024 Rd 10 Budds Creek Jason Rango Montoya works on bike outside hauler - a.jpg
Bonds of Trust: Jason Anderson and his behind-the-scenes man, Jason Montoya
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Curtis Cup - Match Day One
Sara Byrne’s chip-in heroics pulls GB&I even with U.S. after Day 1 of Curtis Cup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_clarkint_240830.jpg
Clark: East Lake delivering ‘more good than bad’
nbc_golf_smyley_xanderscottie_240830.jpg
Kisner, Kaufman talk ‘new era of East Lake’
nbc_indy_willpowersinterview_240830.jpg
Power’s expectations in return to Milwaukee Mile

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Analyzing Scheffler's strokes gained off the tee

August 30, 2024 06:23 PM
Brandel Chamblee analyzes Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa's performance off the tee at East Lake and why Scheffler's ability to gain strokes is one of the many aspects that separates him from the rest of the field.
nbc_golf_gc_curtiscup_240830.jpg
1:16
United States takes early lead at Curtis Cup
scheffler.jpg
8:01
Debating FedExCup Playoffs as Scheffler leads big
nbc_golf_gc_wagnerhit_240829.jpg
4:42
Wagner gives Scheffler’s pitch a go
nbc_golf_gc_scottieputtingv2_240829.jpg
6:53
Scheffler remaining focused at Tour Championship
nbc_golf_gc_morikawahl_240829.jpg
3:35
HLs: Morikawa’s stellar back-9 at TOUR, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_gc_xandersound_240829.jpg
2:29
Analyzing Schauffele’s Round 1 struggles
nbc_golf_gc_greeneastlakeintv_240828.jpg
9:45
East Lake offers new look for Tour Championship
nbc_golf_gc_koint_240825__901434.jpg
5:29
Ko reflects on ‘Cinderella’ run after Women’s Open
nbc_golf_gc_bubbleboys_240825.jpg
3:51
Thomas last in, Scheffler struggling before finale
nbc_golf_gc_bradleyint_240824.jpg
12:37
Bradley ‘felt in control’ at the BMW final round
