Why it's 'never been harder' to win on LPGA Tour
Beth Ann Nichols and Grant Boone join Golf Today to discuss the rise of Japanese players on the LPGA Tour, if parity has helped or hurt the season, Charley Hull's emergence, and more following the AIG Women's Open.
Spieth ‘on the outside looking in’ before Wyndham
Listen to Jordan Spieth interview live from Sedgefield on Golf Today as he tries to spark a run to the playoffs currently sitting in 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Johnson: Golf’s ‘relational aspect’ draws drivers
Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson joins Golf Today to discuss his renewed enjoyment for golf and why the "relational aspect" of the game appeals to drivers.
Royal Porthcrawl ‘a special test’ for LPGA’s best
Hear from Jeeno Thitikul, Grace Kim, Charley Hull ahead of the AIG Women's Open and what golfers can expect from Royal Porthcrawl, which is hosting the event for the first time.
East Lake Foundation founder Cousins dies at 93
Tom Cousins, founder of the East Lake Foundation, has died at 93 years old. The impact Cousins had on East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta and its surrounding communities was immeasurable. Jimmy Roberts tells his special story.
U.S. faces ‘a lot of questions’ ahead of Ryder Cup
Todd Lewis reports on golfers seeking Ryder Cup spots before Golf Today explores Keegan Bradley's potential outlook as a playing captain and questions about U.S. roster construction.
White and Barbaree Jr join sub-60 club in Ottawa
Philip Barbaree Jr. and Brett White join Golf Today to detail joining the under-60 club with their respective performances at the Commissionaires Ottawa Open.
Nichols: Simply put, Woad ‘wants to be the best’
On the heels of her LPGA debut win, Lottie Woad doesn't feel any added pressure as the favorite for the AIG Women's Open, and the likes of Nelly Korda are taking notice of her "confidence" and "maturity."
Woad ‘playing best golf of any woman in the world’
Tom Abbott joins Golf Today to discuss Lottie Woad's victory at the Women's Scottish Open and how she's playing her "best golf" right now, plus Abbott looks ahead to the AIG Women’s Open.
Assessing ‘discrepancy’ for Niemann in major play
The Golf Today roundtable discusses Joaquin Niemann's struggles in major championship play related to his five-win season with LIV Golf, the "buy-in" from Tour players in Happy Gilmore 2, among other topics.