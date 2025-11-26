 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mikaela Shiffrin
Olympic sports weekend preview: Mikaela Shiffrin returns home
MX 2025 Rd 06 RedBud Michael Mosiman podium celebration.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 9: Michael Mosiman
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Declan Farmer
Declan Farmer, Paralympic stars team up with DAWG Nation Hockey Foundation

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lakersanalysis_251125.jpg
Can Lakers become true contenders with Big 3 back?
nbc_nba_lukaintv_251125.jpg
Doncic: Lakers can be ‘very dangerous’
nbc_nba_laclal_digitalhit_251125.jpg
Lakers’ Big 3 not the only stars to impress Miller

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Paying tribute to Rory McIlroy's epic 2025 season

November 26, 2025 07:00 AM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner marvel at Rory McIlroy's historic season and discuss what lies ahead for the living legend after a legacy-defining 2025.

nbc_golf_superlativespt2_251124.jpg
05:34
Rory’s Players triumph headlines 2025’s top events
nbc_golf_superlativespt3_251124.jpg
08:27
Biggest surprise of 2025: Spaun announces arrival
nbc_golf_superlativespt1_251124.jpg
04:47
Fleetwood delivers long-awaited breakout season
nbc_golf_futurelook_251124.jpg
10:07
When will PGA Tour make ‘monumental changes’?
nbc_golf_top100_251123.jpg
02:00
Hodges, Castillo happy with RSM Round 4 efforts
nbc_golf_jeenointv_251123.jpg
09:22
Thitikul: When you earn money, you have to spend
nbc_golf_nellyreax_251123.jpg
03:05
Nelly’s winless season not for a lack of good play
nbc_golf_jtonset_251123.jpg
10:32
Thomas on back surgery recovery, RSM Classic
nbc_golf_penske_251122.jpg
01:14
Valimaki on the cusp of history at RSM Classic
nbc_golf_rsmsound_251122.jpg
02:28
Keys for RSM leaders entering final round
nbc_golf_nellydeskreax_251122.jpg
06:18
Nelly in ‘great position’ after CME Champ. Round 3
nbc_golf_jeenohighlights_251122.jpg
13:27
How dominant Thitikul is ‘taking the reins’ at CME
nbc_golf_17thhole_251122.jpg
03:06
Reid analyzes 17th hole at Tiburón Golf Club
nbc_gc_rexreport_251121.jpg
05:28
Emotions running high for bubble players at RSM
nbc_gc_korda_251121.jpg
02:50
Korda surges up CME leaderboard in Round 2
nbc_lpga_thitikulintrv_251121.jpg
03:14
Jeeno feels even ‘better than yesterday’ at CME
nbc_golf_rsmleadersintrs_251120.jpg
01:49
Ghim, Thompson, Hoey share RSM Classic lead at -10
nbc_golf_thitikul_251120.jpg
05:24
Thitikul feeling relaxed after 67 opener at CME
nbc_golf_nelly_251120.jpg
04:28
Korda was ‘off her game’ in Round 1 at Tiburón
nbc_golf_harrisenglish_251120.jpg
07:12
English says PGA Tour will ‘keep evolving’
nbc_golf_kupchosegment_251119.jpg
08:43
Kupcho feels ‘good momentum’ ahead of CME
nbc_golf_amyreport_251119.jpg
08:26
Kessler ‘very optimistic’ about state of LPGA
nbc_golf_aonsegment_251119.jpg
04:02
Kupcho wins $1 million Aon Risk Reward Challenge
nbc_golf_rexrsm_251119.jpg
04:08
Stakes are high for entire field at RSM Classic
nbc_golf_jeenoint_251118.jpg
04:26
Thitikul: You need your A-game at Tiburon
for_mpx_video.jpg
08:07
LPGA announces ‘major’ changes to 2026 TV coverage
nbc_golf_schenkputt_251118.jpg
04:16
Schenk dives into one-handed putting style
nbc_golf_roundtablefalltour_251118.jpg
09:10
Are the Tour’s best playing in enough fall events?
nbc_golf_jordanspiethint_251117.jpg
09:35
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: ‘Kids are the future’
nbc_golf_roryhls_251117.jpg
06:27
McIlroy passes Ballesteros with 7th Race to Dubai

nbc_nba_lakersanalysis_251125.jpg
01:22
Can Lakers become true contenders with Big 3 back?
nbc_nba_lukaintv_251125.jpg
39
Doncic: Lakers can be ‘very dangerous’
nbc_nba_laclal_digitalhit_251125.jpg
01:09
Lakers’ Big 3 not the only stars to impress Miller
nbc_nba_laclal_2minhl_251125_copy.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Lakers pull away from Clippers late
nbc_nba_lukacompv2_251125_copy.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Doncic overpowers LAC with 43 points
nbc_nba_blackcomp_251125.jpg
02:01
HLs: Black conjures up 31 for Magic vs 76ers
nbc_nba_orlphidigv2_251125_copy.jpg
01:05
Magic set up for ‘heavyweight’ battle with Pistons
nbc_nba_orlphi_2minhl_251125.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Magic ride Black to big win over 76ers
nbc_nba_magicanalysis_251125.jpg
02:57
Magic thriving with depth, ‘selfless’ basketball
Screenshot_2025-11-25_230336_copy.jpg
02:54
Magic’s Black recaps career-night against 76ers
nbc_nba_wagnerintv_251125.jpg
54
Wagner: Magic’s defense fueled ‘good team win’
PSU_Boston_U_251125.jpg
02:56
Highlights: Penn State stamps out surging Boston U
wiz_wash_251125.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Wizards jump on Hawks early in NBA Cup
nbc_cfb_cignettiintvv2_251125.jpg
17:11
Cignetti: Indiana ‘not finished’ stepping forward
nbc_nba_suggsconvo_251125.jpg
02:48
Why Suggs makes Magic one of NBA’s ‘best teams’
nbc_nba_losangelestalk_251125.jpg
03:13
Harden has ‘turned the clock back’ so far in 2025
nbc_nba_chrispaul_251125.jpg
02:35
Paul has been ‘every coach’s dream’ in NBA career
nbc_nba_cupconvo_251125a.jpg
02:22
Takeaways from third year of Emirates NBA Cup
nbc_dog_jrhandlers_251125.jpg
01:09
American Kennel Club jr. handlers ‘are our future’
the_game_251125.jpg
05:04
A brief history of ‘The Game’ ahead of OSU-MICH
nbc_dog_asmrhorizontal_251125.jpg
54
National Dog Show backstage ASMR
nbc_nas_oddmoments_251125.jpg
09:58
NASCAR’s oddest and funniest moments of 2025
nbc_dog_coraborzoi_251125.jpg
01:16
The bougie Borzoi of the National Dog Show
nbc_dog_dogsleepfeaturev2_251125.jpg
01:17
Where do sleeping NDS dogs lie?
newthumb.jpg
01:00
2025 NDS: Miniature American Shepherd
nbc_dog_herding_belgiantervuren_251118.jpg
46
2025 NDS: Belgian Tervuren
Jonathan_Taylor_112525.jpg
01:45
Colts RB Taylor leads OPOY odds
nbc_csu_cowboysd_251125.jpg
17:51
Film review: How Cowboys shut down Hurts, Eagles
nbc_csu_shedeursanders_251125.jpg
06:53
Simms: CLE’s Sanders has ‘good feel for the game’
nbc_roto_higgins_251125.jpg
01:28
Iosivas gets fantasy boost in Higgins’ absence