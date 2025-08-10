Skip navigation
Red Sox score go-ahead run on Machado’s failed hidden ball trick
Laureano singles in Bogaerts in the 10th as the Padres walk-off the Red Sox, 5-4
Paula Badosa pulls out of the US Open. She hasn’t played since a first-round loss at Wimbledon
Scott not on Scheffler’s bag Sunday in Memphis
Highlights: Xfinity Series at the Glen on The CW
Highlights: Hull, injury-riddled Fever beat Sky
Big Ten football players show off hidden talents
August 10, 2025 09:00 AM
In honor of Big Ten day, watch Big Ten football players such as Koi Perich and Luke Altmyer showcase their hidden talents including juggling and solving a Rubik's Cube.
01:52
Nussmeier, Klubnik among best Heisman value bets
01:28
‘Hammer’ Colorado under 5.5 wins in 2025
11:26
Schiano ‘here to win championships’ at Rutgers
15:47
Locksley: Terrapins ‘fortunate’ with new schedule
20:54
Who’s too high, too low in preseason coaches poll?
05:01
Deion reveals cancer diagnosis in ‘moving’ presser
06:38
CSC clears way for NIL collectives to pay athletes
04:57
Archie says grandson won’t declare for 2026 draft
02:28
Franklin among favorites to win Bear Bryant award
01:46
Is Utah the ‘best bet’ to win the Big 12?
10:28
How Odom plans to revive Purdue football
12:29
Braun: ‘Sky is the limit’ for Stone in our offense
01:59
ND’s Love ‘by far’ the best bet for Doak Walker
01:41
Target ASU to finish with under 8.5 wins in 2025
07:13
Foster ‘looking forward’ to Iamaleava coming home
07:21
Smith: ‘We want to be a place of development’
10:59
Ferentz excited about additions to Iowa’s QB room
13:31
Fleck: CFP ‘has to be expectation’ for Minnesota
10:23
Riley: USC ‘uniquely positioned’ to contend
01:57
Wait to bet Kansas State’s Big 12 odds, win total
10:31
Cignetti on why Indiana must ‘eliminate the noise’
01:50
Big 12 champion race ‘wide open’ this season
11:25
Fisch: Keeping ‘big three’ was huge for Huskies
08:24
Fickell: Badgers must play complementary football
10:03
Nebraska’s Rhule: I ‘want [Raiola] to be himself’
10:33
Moore: ‘It’s awesome’ being 2-0 against Ohio State
13:14
Illinois coach Bielema: ‘Expectations are earned’
02:07
Anticipate FSU to get ‘back on track’ this season
01:53
How many ACC teams will qualify for the CFP?
05:08
Iamaleava reflects on transferring from Tennessee
02:44
Scott not on Scheffler’s bag Sunday in Memphis
09:19
Highlights: Xfinity Series at the Glen on The CW
02:52
Highlights: Hull, injury-riddled Fever beat Sky
07:27
Richard runner-up to Hong at U.S. Championships
12:52
Hong runs away with all-around title at nationals
05:29
Malone shows off on bars, rings at nationals
07:32
What riders said after Ironman Motocross
08:10
Bubble watch after FedEx St. Jude Round 3
54
Scheffler on Fleetwood’s tail after moving day
04:57
Scheffler’s putter key to FedEx St. Jude hopes
04:40
Deegan back on top of 250 class with Ironman sweep
11:58
Fleetwood is ‘well due’ for first PGA Tour victory
02:45
HLs: Women’s Motocross Round 4, Ironman
02:33
Nedoroscik goes off pommel horse early on Day 2
10:33
Hunter Lawrence nabs first MX overall at Ironman
24:21
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 9, Ironman
08:03
HLs: Scheffler ascends FedEx St. Jude leaderboard
01:12
How Fleetwood staved off Rose in Round 3
01:20
Jett: Ironman National ‘wasn’t my best day’
43
Tomac ‘surprised’ about Ironman podium finish
11:22
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals
58
Hampshire seeing ‘so much improvement’ in 450
01:04
Lawrence: ‘Good to get the monkey off the back’
16:09
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3
37
Vialle back on track after Ironman podium
59
Shimoda: ‘I had nothing’ for Deegan at Ironman
01:11
Fleetwood storms to lead in FedEx St. Jude Round 2
51
Deegan ‘felt like himself again’ at Ironman
04:30
SVG, Marks discuss Trackhouse, 2024 Glen finish
03:01
HLs: Wilson scores 29 in birthday win over Storm
