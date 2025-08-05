 Skip navigation
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: JoJo Romero, Francisco Alvarez, and Tyler Locklear
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals
MLB Power Rankings: Brewers mash their way to the top, Red Sox surging in AL playoff race
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round
Report: ‘Stuff in works’ to prevent or deter Rory McIlroy, others from skipping playoff events

nbc_roto_hunter_250805.jpg
Hunter listed as Jaguars starting WR, backup CB
nbc_roto_tracy_250804.jpg
Is Tracy Jr. primed to be Giants' RB1 in 2025?
nbc_golf_morikawaintv_250805.jpg
FedExCup Playoffs about 'survival' for Morikawa

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_roto_hunter_250805.jpg
Hunter listed as Jaguars starting WR, backup CB
nbc_roto_tracy_250804.jpg
Is Tracy Jr. primed to be Giants’ RB1 in 2025?
nbc_golf_morikawaintv_250805.jpg
FedExCup Playoffs about ‘survival’ for Morikawa

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Blumenherst on importance of U.S. Women's Amateur

August 5, 2025 01:55 PM
2008 U.S. Women's Amateur champion Amanda Blumenherst gives insight on her experience at Bandon Dunes, discussing the elements it takes to win.
nbc_golf_blumenherst_250805.jpg
5:38
Blumenherst on importance of U.S. Women’s Amateur
Now Playing
nbc_golf_morikawaintv_250805.jpg
7:55
FedExCup Playoffs about ‘survival’ for Morikawa
Now Playing
nbc_golf_camyoungintv_250805.jpg
8:52
Young making his move toward Ryder Cup case
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mcilroydiscussion_250805.jpg
7:46
Rory to skip FedEx St. Jude Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_keegandiscussion_250805.jpg
8:37
Bradley must ‘focus solely’ on Ryder Cup captaincy
Now Playing
nbc_golf_huntermahan_250805.jpg
10:57
Mahan details his role in Happy Gilmore 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tlewreport_250805.jpg
7:44
Analyzing the high-stakes nature of FedEx St. Jude
Now Playing
nbc_golf_yanitseng_250804.jpg
12:01
How Tseng has changed swing with help of Riggs
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roundtable_250804.jpg
10:21
Is Scheffler the PGA Tour Player of the Year?
Now Playing
bandon_dunes.jpg
10:59
Expectations for U.S. Women’s Amateur at Bandon
Now Playing

nbc_golf_bethann_250804.jpg
11:15
Why it’s ‘never been harder’ to win on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_gcpodrydercup_250803.jpg
09:06
Who deserves to make U.S. Ryder Cup team?
CamYoungwin.jpg
09:34
Young and father reflect on first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_bubble_250803.jpg
02:12
FedExCup bubble picture after Wyndham Championship
nbc_roto_yamashita_250803.jpg
07:09
Yamashita shows ‘high ceiling’ at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_gc_cameronyoung_250802.jpg
08:43
Young credits Wyndham success to Ryder Cup hopes
nbc_golf_gc_charleyhull_250802.jpg
05:35
Hull ‘the one to watch’ at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_gc_wyndhamcut_250802.jpg
02:02
Homa, Theegala miss cut at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_gc_youngrai_250801.jpg
09:15
Young, Rai top leaderboard at Sedgefield
nbc_golf_lpga_lottiewoad_250801.jpg
05:00
Lottie Woad reflects on her Round 2 performance
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd1hl_250731.jpg
11:43
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, First Round
nbc_golf_nellykordaaiground1_250731.jpg
06:55
HLs: Korda off to decent start at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_wyndhamleaderhls_250731.jpg
04:37
HLs: Dahmen, Spieth fire off strong at Wyndham
scott_mpx_new.jpg
03:22
Scott off to crucial strong start at Wyndham
nbc_golf_lottiewoadsegment_250731.jpg
07:37
Woad ‘looks so comfortable’ on the LPGA Tour
AIG Women's Open - Media Day
02:54
How AIG and Women’s Open grew together
nbc_golf_spiethintv_250730.jpg
12:21
Spieth ‘on the outside looking in’ before Wyndham
nbc_golf_jimmiejohnson_250730.jpg
03:09
Johnson: Golf’s ‘relational aspect’ draws drivers
nbc_golf_aigpressers_250730.jpg
08:00
Royal Porthcrawl ‘a special test’ for LPGA’s best
nbc_golf_tomcousins_250730.jpg
06:08
East Lake Foundation founder Cousins dies at 93
imageID_26535795_copy.jpg
11:31
U.S. faces ‘a lot of questions’ ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_fitzpatrickintv_250729.jpg
05:34
Fitzpatrick not having the season he wants
nbc_golf_nellyandlydia_250729.jpg
10:17
Korda, Ko talk about pressure at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_tlewreport_250729.jpg
09:21
Heat is on for players ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs
nbc_golf_whitebarbaree_250729.jpg
06:34
White and Barbaree Jr join sub-60 club in Ottawa
fec_trophy.jpg
05:54
Race to FEC playoffs enters crunch time at Wyndham
lottie_woad_womens_open.jpg
11:46
Nichols: Simply put, Woad ‘wants to be the best’
nbc_golf_ianbakerfinch_250728.jpg
12:04
Baker-Finch: 2025 Masters was ‘an epic movie’
nbc_golf_abbottsegment_250728.jpg
08:14
Woad ‘playing best golf of any woman in the world’
nbc_golf_roundtablediscussion_250728.jpg
11:23
Assessing ‘discrepancy’ for Niemann in major play

nbc_roto_hunter_250805.jpg
01:43
Hunter listed as Jaguars starting WR, backup CB
nbc_roto_tracy_250804.jpg
01:32
Is Tracy Jr. primed to be Giants’ RB1 in 2025?
nbc_dps_sterlingsharpeinterview_250805.jpg
15:46
Sharpe: I didn’t play football for HOF accolades
nbc_cfb_big10_minnfleckintv_250805.jpg
13:31
Fleck: CFP ‘has to be expectation’ for Minnesota
nbc_bte_belitnikoffwinner_250805.jpg
02:09
Smith, Williams’ close odds for Biletnikoff Award
nbc_cfb_big10_uscrileyint_250805.jpg
10:23
Riley: USC ‘uniquely positioned’ to contend
nbc_bte_kansasstatefutures_250805.jpg
01:57
Wait to bet Kansas State’s Big 12 odds, win total
nbc_bte_lynxstormwbna_250805.jpg
01:48
Back Lynx to cover spread vs. Storm
nbc_roto_opoy_250805.jpg
02:01
Fade Barkley, others at top of OPOY market
nbc_roto_steelers_250805.jpg
02:18
Steelers, Rodgers futures are ‘correctly priced’
nbc_roto_bucksfutures_250805.jpg
02:12
Eye Bucks’ win total, fade Eastern Conference odds
nbc_dps_chrissimmsintv_250805.jpg
17:42
Texans, Pats, Jets are Simms’ 2025 surprise teams
nbc_dps_hofcannidate_250805.jpg
03:01
Schwarber should be recognized as MVP candidate
nbc_dps_archmanning_250805.jpg
06:34
Texas ‘pumped’ about potential of Manning in 2025
nbc_pl_sonpljourney_250805.jpg
07:15
Son’s incredible journey to Spurs & PL legend
nbc_pft_travis_250805.jpg
09:49
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball
nbc_pft_benjohnsonoffense_250805.jpg
05:13
Johnson addresses ‘sloppy’ Bears’ offense
nbc_pft_mccarthy_250805.jpg
02:02
McCarthy to play Vikings’ preseason opener
nbc_pft_micahpowerplay_250805.jpg
03:51
Parsons ‘might have to go scorched earth’ on DAL
nbc_pft_bridgewater_250805.jpg
02:56
Bridgewater reportedly expected to sign with Bucs
nbc_pft_micahparsonsodds_250805.jpg
03:58
Cowboys are favorite for Parsons’ next team
nbc_pft_seanpayton_250805.jpg
04:58
Payton confident Broncos can win Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_afcwestfinish_250805.jpg
11:14
Predicting 2025 division finishes: AFC West
nbc_pft_deshaunwatsonsituationv2_250805__860372.jpg
08:41
Watson would be ‘better off’ getting out of CLE
nbc_pft_joeflaccostarter_250805.jpg
03:41
CLE lists Flacco as starter on initial depth chart
nbc_pft_pickett_250805.jpg
06:45
Debating Browns’ choice to keep Pickett on roster
nbc_pft_richardrsonjones_250805.jpg
09:25
Jones vs. Richardson feels ‘equal’ as QB1 battle
nbc_pft_saquonbarkleycouncil_250805.jpg
01:27
Barkley clarifies he declined President’s Council
nbc_pft_shedeur_250805.jpg
04:02
Why Shedeur doesn’t want Deion at training camp
nbc_pft_tylerhuntleybrowns_250805.jpg
06:42
Browns add Huntley to ‘traveling road show’