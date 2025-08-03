Watch Now
FedExCup bubble picture after Wyndham Championship
Watch highlights from players around the top 70 FedExCup standings fight their way through the final round of the Wyndham Championship for valuable points to help them make the playoffs.
Up Next
Young and father reflect on first PGA Tour win
Young and father reflect on first PGA Tour win
Cameron Young discusses his emotions after finally earning his first PGA Tour victory before his father and coach, David Young, explains how proud he is of his son.
Yamashita shows ‘high ceiling’ at AIG Women’s Open
Yamashita shows 'high ceiling' at AIG Women's Open
The Golf Central crew analyzes Miyu Yamashita's victory at the AIG Women's Open, discussing her "high ceiling" going into next season.
Young credits Wyndham success to Ryder Cup hopes
Young credits Wyndham success to Ryder Cup hopes
The Golf Central crew looks back on Cameron Young's performance in Round 3 of the Wyndham Championship, after which he said he has Eastlake and the Ryder Cup on his mind.
Hull ‘the one to watch’ at AIG Women’s Open
Hull 'the one to watch' at AIG Women's Open
The Golf Central crew breaks down Charley Hull's strong Round 3 showing at the AIG Women's Open, discussing what worked well for her and why she's surging at Royal Porthcawl.
Homa, Theegala miss cut at Wyndham Championship
Homa, Theegala miss cut at Wyndham Championship
Some talented golfers, including Austin Eckroat, Max Homa, Nicholas Dunlap, Adam Hadwin and Sahith Theegala, missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina and will not advance to the FedExCup Playoffs
Young, Rai top leaderboard at Sedgefield
Young, Rai top leaderboard at Sedgefield
The Golf Central crew looks at the Round 2 performances from Cameron Young and Aaron Rai at the Wyndham Championship, analyzing their contrasting styles as they sit atop the leaderboard.
Lottie Woad reflects on her Round 2 performance
Lottie Woad reflects on her Round 2 performance
The Golf Central crew looks back on Lottie Woad's second round at the AIG Women's Open before hearing from the talented 21-year-old speak to the media.
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, First Round
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, First Round
Relive the best highlights from the first round of the 2025 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
HLs: Korda off to decent start at AIG Women’s Open
HLs: Korda off to decent start at AIG Women's Open
The Golf Central crew runs through first-round highlights from the AIG Women's Open, analyzing the play of Nelly Korda, who shot a 2-under 70 — but could have had a much higher score if not for a series of clutch shots.
HLs: Dahmen, Spieth fire off strong at Wyndham
HLs: Dahmen, Spieth fire off strong at Wyndham
Golf Central runs through the early highlights of first-round action at the Wyndham Championship, where the likes of Jordan Spieth, Joel Dahmen, and others stamped their names at the top of the leaderboard.