MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals Minicamp
Tee Higgins fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round
Rickie Fowler among players to jump into top 50, qualify for 2026 signature events
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans
Zay Flowers fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgatboeingfinalrd_250810.jpg
Highlights: Boeing Classic, Round 4
nbc_nas_whatdriverssaid_250810.jpg
Cup drivers recap Watkins Glen race won by SVG
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250810.jpg
Fleetwood ‘getting close’ to first PGA Tour win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals Minicamp
Tee Higgins fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round
Rickie Fowler among players to jump into top 50, qualify for 2026 signature events
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans
Zay Flowers fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgatboeingfinalrd_250810.jpg
Highlights: Boeing Classic, Round 4
nbc_nas_whatdriverssaid_250810.jpg
Cup drivers recap Watkins Glen race won by SVG
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250810.jpg
Fleetwood ‘getting close’ to first PGA Tour win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watkins Glen

Watch Now

Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen

August 10, 2025 04:50 PM
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at the Glen from Watkins Glen International.

Related Videos

nbc_nas_whatdriverssaid_250810.jpg
12:13
Cup drivers recap Watkins Glen race won by SVG
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250810.jpg
01:20
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at the Glen
nbc_nas_ryanblaneyintvv2_250810.jpg
01:08
Blaney happy with result despite losing pace
nbc_nas_christopherbellintvv2_250810.jpg
01:26
Bell ‘thrilled’ with runner-up finish at the Glen
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergenintvv2_250810.jpg
01:38
SVG gets Watkins Glen redemption on ‘flawless’ day
nbc_nas_chrisbuescherintv_250810.jpg
02:51
Buescher’s confidence ‘high’ after Watkins Glen
svg_win.jpg
01:38
Is SVG the greatest road racer in NASCAR history?
nbc_nas_connorzilischintv_250810.jpg
01:27
Zilisch ‘feeling okay’ after fall in victory lane
nbc_nas_playoffsanalysis_250810.jpg
04:30
How should playoff hopefuls navigate Watkins Glen?
nbc_nas_cwxfinityv5_250810.jpg
09:19
Highlights: Xfinity Series at the Glen on The CW
svg_and_marks_copy.jpg
04:30
SVG, Marks discuss Trackhouse, 2024 Glen finish
sales_nas_creditone_watkinsglen_250808.jpg
02:12
Who will strike when it counts at Watkins Glen?
nbc_nas_trucks_watkinsglennv2_250808.jpg
16:18
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_watglencreative_250804.jpg
30
Playoff countdown enters crunch time at the Glen
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250803.jpg
11:01
Cup drivers recap Iowa race won by Byron
nbc_nas_radiorecapv2_250803.jpg
01:20
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Iowa
nbc_nas_byrondeskv2_250803.jpg
03:34
Byron’s Iowa win resembles scope of 2025 season
nbc_nas_cupiowa_250803.jpg
14:29
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa
nbc_nas_playoffseg_250803.jpg
50
Preece gains ground on playoff bubble after Iowa
nbc_nas_keselowski_250803.jpg
01:07
Cautions hurt Keselowski’s chance at Iowa win
nbc_nas_blaney_250803.jpg
01:45
Blaney ‘surprised’ to catch leaders late at Iowa
nbc_nas_briscoe_250803.jpg
01:36
Second place ‘a good recovery’ for Briscoe at Iowa
nbc_nas_preece_250803.jpg
01:57
Preece recaps ‘eventful’ day at Iowa, top-5 finish
nbc_nas_byronintrv_250803.jpg
01:45
Byron on the winning side of fuel mileage at Iowa
nbc_nas_bellreddick_250803.jpg
02:28
Iowa Cup race gets feisty with more spins, tempers
nbc_nas_hamlinspin_250803.jpg
01:32
Hamlin spins at Iowa while battling four-wide
nbc_nas_svgspin_250803.jpg
01:37
SVG’s spin turns over Cup pit strategy at Iowa
nbc_nas_pitcrews_250803.jpg
03:19
Jackman is ‘the quarterback’ of a NASCAR pit stop
nbc_nas_bubbafeature_250803.jpg
02:17
‘Believe in yourself:' Bubba reflects on Indy win
nbc_nas_xfinityiowa_250802.jpg
09:58
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Iowa on The CW

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_pgatboeingfinalrd_250810.jpg
11:20
Highlights: Boeing Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250810.jpg
02:24
Fleetwood ‘getting close’ to first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_tedscottnews_250810.jpg
02:44
Scott not on Scheffler’s bag Sunday in Memphis
dnp_nbc_cfb_big10_hiddentalents_250810.jpg
02:59
Big Ten football players show off hidden talents
nbc_wnba_sattopplays_250810.jpg
02:52
Highlights: Hull, injury-riddled Fever beat Sky
FredRichRep.jpg
07:27
Richard runner-up to Hong at U.S. Championships
AshHongREp.jpg
12:52
Hong runs away with all-around title at nationals
BrodeMalRep.jpg
05:29
Malone shows off on bars, rings at nationals
nbc_moto_driverssaid_250809.jpg
07:32
What riders said after Ironman Motocross
nbc_golf_bubble_250809.jpg
08:10
Bubble watch after FedEx St. Jude Round 3
scottie_mpx.jpg
54
Scheffler on Fleetwood’s tail after moving day
nbc_golf_chasers_250809.jpg
04:57
Scheffler’s putter key to FedEx St. Jude hopes
deegan_mpx_thumb.jpg
04:40
Deegan back on top of 250 class with Ironman sweep
nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_250809.jpg
11:58
Fleetwood is ‘well due’ for first PGA Tour victory
women_s_mx_ironman_mpx_thumb.jpg
02:45
HLs: Women’s Motocross Round 4, Ironman
StephenNedoroscikRep.jpg
02:33
Nedoroscik goes off pommel horse early on Day 2
hunter_lawrence_mpx_thumb.jpg
10:33
Hunter Lawrence nabs first MX overall at Ironman
mx_ironman_mpx_thumb.jpg
24:21
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 9, Ironman
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerextended_250809.jpg
08:03
HLs: Scheffler ascends FedEx St. Jude leaderboard
nbc_golf_sales_cdwrd4_250809.jpg
01:12
How Fleetwood staved off Rose in Round 3
nbc_moto_jettlawrenceintv_250809.jpg
01:20
Jett: Ironman National ‘wasn’t my best day’
nbc_moto_tomacintv_v2_250809.jpg
43
Tomac ‘surprised’ about Ironman podium finish
FOR_MPX.jpg
11:22
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_moto_rjhampshireintv_250809.jpg
58
Hampshire seeing ‘so much improvement’ in 450
nbc_moto_hunterlawrenceintv_250809.jpg
01:04
Lawrence: ‘Good to get the monkey off the back’
nbc_golf_fedexrd3_250809.jpg
16:09
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3
nbc_moto_vialleintv_v5_250809.jpg
37
Vialle back on track after Ironman podium
shimoda_intrv.jpg
59
Shimoda: ‘I had nothing’ for Deegan at Ironman
Fleetwood_raw.jpg
01:11
Fleetwood storms to lead in FedEx St. Jude Round 2
nbc_moto_deeganintv_250809.jpg
51
Deegan ‘felt like himself again’ at Ironman