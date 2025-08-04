Watch Now
Is Scheffler the PGA Tour Player of the Year?
The Golf Today crew have a roundtable discussion regarding the FedExCup playoffs, Scottie Scheffler's Player of the Year candidacy, and more.
Up Next
How Tseng has changed swing with help of Riggs
How Tseng has changed swing with help of Riggs
Coach Brady Riggs joins Golf Today to discuss his work with Yani Tseng, particularly how she was able to switch to a left-handed approach and the changes she's made after physical and mental struggles.
Is Scheffler the PGA Tour Player of the Year?
Is Scheffler the PGA Tour Player of the Year?
The Golf Today crew have a roundtable discussion regarding the FedExCup playoffs, Scottie Scheffler's Player of the Year candidacy, and more.
Expectations for U.S. Women’s Amateur at Bandon
Expectations for U.S. Women's Amateur at Bandon
David McLay Kidd joins Golf Today to discuss his excitement around Bandon Dunes hosting the U.S. Women's Amateur, how it will differ from the men's tournament, and the final stretch test for golfers.
Why it’s ‘never been harder’ to win on LPGA Tour
Why it's 'never been harder' to win on LPGA Tour
Beth Ann Nichols and Grant Boone join Golf Today to discuss the rise of Japanese players on the LPGA Tour, if parity has helped or hurt the season, Charley Hull's emergence, and more following the AIG Women's Open.
Spieth ‘on the outside looking in’ before Wyndham
Spieth 'on the outside looking in' before Wyndham
Listen to Jordan Spieth interview live from Sedgefield on Golf Today as he tries to spark a run to the playoffs currently sitting in 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Johnson: Golf’s ‘relational aspect’ draws drivers
Johnson: Golf's 'relational aspect' draws drivers
Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson joins Golf Today to discuss his renewed enjoyment for golf and why the "relational aspect" of the game appeals to drivers.
Royal Porthcrawl ‘a special test’ for LPGA’s best
Royal Porthcrawl 'a special test' for LPGA's best
Hear from Jeeno Thitikul, Grace Kim, Charley Hull ahead of the AIG Women's Open and what golfers can expect from Royal Porthcrawl, which is hosting the event for the first time.
East Lake Foundation founder Cousins dies at 93
East Lake Foundation founder Cousins dies at 93
Tom Cousins, founder of the East Lake Foundation, has died at 93 years old. The impact Cousins had on East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta and its surrounding communities was immeasurable. Jimmy Roberts tells his special story.
U.S. faces ‘a lot of questions’ ahead of Ryder Cup
U.S. faces 'a lot of questions' ahead of Ryder Cup
Todd Lewis reports on golfers seeking Ryder Cup spots before Golf Today explores Keegan Bradley's potential outlook as a playing captain and questions about U.S. roster construction.