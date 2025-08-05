Watch Now
Young making his move toward Ryder Cup case
Cam Young catches up with Todd Lewis following his PGA Tour break through entering the FedExCup Playoffs, explaining why he "still has work to do" after his win and his case for U.S. Ryder Cup selection.
Blumenherst on importance of U.S. Women’s Amateur
2008 U.S. Women's Amateur champion Amanda Blumenherst gives insight on her experience at Bandon Dunes, discussing the elements it takes to win.
FedExCup Playoffs about ‘survival’ for Morikawa
On the heels of two missed cuts entering the FedExCup Playoffs, Collin Morikawa assesses the state of his game and discusses how he is staying fresh ahead of the upcoming "grind" to finish the season.
Young making his move toward Ryder Cup case
Cam Young catches up with Todd Lewis following his PGA Tour break through entering the FedExCup Playoffs, explaining why he "still has work to do" after his win and his case for U.S. Ryder Cup selection.
Rory to skip FedEx St. Jude Championship
Golf Today examines Rory McIlroy's decision to skip the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship before highlighting how the FedExCup Playoff could improve its rules and structure.
Bradley must ‘focus solely’ on Ryder Cup captaincy
Ryan Lavner and Eamon Lynch debate storylines ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup, exploring why Europe is "more tested" than the U.S. and the factors complicating Keegan Bradley's outlook as a potential player-captain.
Mahan details his role in Happy Gilmore 2
Hunter Mahan joins the Golf Today crew to open up about his incredible role in Happy Gilmore 2 and what it was like making his Hollywood debut.
Analyzing the high-stakes nature of FedEx St. Jude
Todd Lewis reports from TPC Southwind to share why the FedEx St. Jude Championship might be "the most important" event of the PGA Tour season and the state of the Top 50 to advance into signature events.
How Tseng has changed swing with help of Riggs
Coach Brady Riggs joins Golf Today to discuss his work with Yani Tseng, particularly how she was able to switch to a left-handed approach and the changes she's made after physical and mental struggles.
Is Scheffler the PGA Tour Player of the Year?
The Golf Today crew have a roundtable discussion regarding the FedExCup playoffs, Scottie Scheffler's Player of the Year candidacy, and more.