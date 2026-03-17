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Slay retires after ‘incredible career’
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Watch Now
Cowboys didn't 'bust the budget' in free agency
March 17, 2026 08:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how free agency worked out for the Dallas Cowboys and react to Jerry Jones' recent comments about the team's defense.
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