Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 4
Watch the best highlights from the fourth round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship featuring a playoff at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
HLs: Rose wins thrilling FedEx St. Jude playoff
Look back at some of Justin Rose's best moments from Sunday's final round action at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he outlasted J.J. Spaun in a thrilling three-hole playoff finish for the win.
Fleetwood ‘getting close’ to first PGA Tour win
Tommy Fleetwood recounts his emotions after narrowly missing out on his first PGA Tour win at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he "didn't do enough" to hold his grip on the leaderboard's top spot on Sunday.
HLs: Scheffler ascends FedEx St. Jude leaderboard
Look back at some of Scottie Scheffler's best moments from Saturday's third-round action at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he surged up the leaderboard to threaten Tommy Fleetwood's one-shot lead.
How Fleetwood staved off Rose in Round 3
Explore the stats to see how Tommy Fleetwood staved off a roaring Round 3 by Justin Rose to maintain his lead entering the final round at TPC Southwind.
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3
Watch the best highlights from the third round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Fleetwood storms to lead in FedEx St. Jude Round 2
Dive into the stats to see how Tommy Fleetwood went from one stroke behind Akshay Bhatia after Round 1 to finishing with a three-stroke lead in Round 2 at TPC Southwind.
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2
Watch the best highlights from the second round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Finau: Wife, children are ‘my crown jewels’
Tony Finau joins Smylie Kaufman to set the record straight about only being involved in his wife's TikToks and not filming his own before diving into his son getting more involved in the game of golf.
Finau: ‘Extremely special’ filming Happy Gilmore 2
Tony Finau joins Smylie Kaufman from the FedEx St. Jude Championship to discuss how 'special' it was for him to be in Happy Gilmore 2 with his son at caddy and how impressed he was with Adam Sandler.