 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Minicamp
DK Metcalf fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp
Jakobi Meyers fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
nbc_golf_pgatboeingfinalrd_250810.jpg
Steve Allan wins Boeing Classic for third PGA Tour Champions victory of the season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tlscheffler_250810.jpg
Unpacking Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude final round
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250810.jpg
Spaun trending up despite FedEx St. Jude loss
nbc_golf_justinrosesoundreax_250810.jpg
Rose can go on ‘hot run’ after FedEx St. Jude win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 4

August 10, 2025 08:40 PM
Watch the best highlights from the fourth round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship featuring a playoff at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Up Next
nbc_golf_roseextended_250810.jpg
8:19
HLs: Rose wins thrilling FedEx St. Jude playoff
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250810.jpg
2:24
Fleetwood ‘getting close’ to first PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerextended_250809.jpg
8:03
HLs: Scheffler ascends FedEx St. Jude leaderboard
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_cdwrd4_250809.jpg
1:12
How Fleetwood staved off Rose in Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fedexrd3_250809.jpg
16:09
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
Fleetwood_raw.jpg
1:11
Fleetwood storms to lead in FedEx St. Jude Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_fedexstjuderd2hl_250808.jpg
8:12
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_finautiktokfamily_250808.jpg
2:13
Finau: Wife, children are ‘my crown jewels’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_tonyfinauhappygilmore2_250808.jpg
3:06
Finau: ‘Extremely special’ filming Happy Gilmore 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_spaunhappyhour_250808.jpg
3:24
Spaun recounts U.S. Open winning putt as ‘destiny’
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_stjudecdwround1_250807.jpg
01:15
Bhatia rips through first round in Memphis
nbc_golf_fedexstjuderd1hls_250807.jpg
13:49
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_fleetwoodholeout_250807.jpg
18
Fleetwood birdies from bunker at TPC Southwind
nbc_golf_finauputt4thhole_250807.jpg
46
Finau cashes in for birdie from the far fringe
nbc_golf_stjudecdw_250806.jpg
01:22
Inside Matsuyama’s 2024 FedEx St. Jude win
nbc_golf_sales_penskewyndham_250804.jpg
01:38
Top shots from the 2025 Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_wyndhamfinal_250803.jpg
13:21
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250802.jpg
01:23
Young in driver’s seat at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd3hl_250802.jpg
13:31
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd2hl_250801.jpg
04:08
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Second Round
nbc_golf_sales_penske3m_250728.jpg
01:47
Top shots from 2025 3M Open
nbc_golf_3mfinalv2_250727.jpg
11:19
Highlights: 3M Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_3mopenrd3_250726.jpg
15:29
Highlights: 2025 3M Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_olesenace_250726.jpg
04:03
Olesen fires an ace at the 3M Open 8th
nbc_golf_3mopenrd2_250725.jpg
10:09
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_3mopenrd1_250724.jpg
12:00
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_barracudafinalrd_250720.jpg
11:28
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_barracudachampionshipv2_250719.jpg
10:34
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_baracuddard2_250718.jpg
09:21
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_barracudard1_250717.jpg
09:31
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250714.jpg
01:28
Top shots from 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
ISCO_4_raw.jpg
06:07
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_scottishfinalrd_250713.jpg
14:47
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Final Round
nbc_golf_penske_250712.jpg
53
Rory leaps into Genesis Scottish Open contention
nbc_golf_pgaiscord3_250712.jpg
05:24
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd3_250712.jpg
11:41
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_tlscheffler_250810.jpg
01:56
Unpacking Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude final round
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250810.jpg
02:55
Spaun trending up despite FedEx St. Jude loss
nbc_golf_justinrosesoundreax_250810.jpg
06:36
Rose can go on ‘hot run’ after FedEx St. Jude win
nbc_golf_gcpfleetwooddisc_250810.jpg
09:08
Fleetwood endures another ‘painful’ near-miss
oly_gawia_nationals_riveranight2_250810.jpg
09:28
Rivera, 17, becomes 1st-time U.S. all-around champ
oly_gawia_nationals_wongnight2_250810.jpg
05:15
Wong fights to the end in second-place finish
oly_gawia_nationals_blakelynight2_250810.jpg
04:07
Blakely shows out on bars, beam at nationals
nbc_golf_pgatboeingfinalrd_250810.jpg
11:20
Highlights: Boeing Classic, final round
nbc_nas_whatdriverssaid_250810.jpg
12:13
Cup drivers recap Watkins Glen race won by SVG
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250810.jpg
01:20
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at the Glen
nbc_nas_ryanblaneyintvv2_250810.jpg
01:08
Blaney happy with result despite losing pace
nbc_nas_christopherbellintvv2_250810.jpg
01:26
Bell ‘thrilled’ with runner-up finish at the Glen
cup_watkins_glen_hls.jpg
14:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergenintvv2_250810.jpg
01:38
SVG gets Watkins Glen redemption on ‘flawless’ day
nbc_nas_chrisbuescherintv_250810.jpg
02:51
Buescher’s confidence ‘high’ after Watkins Glen
svg_win.jpg
01:38
Is SVG the greatest road racer in NASCAR history?
nbc_nas_connorzilischintv_250810.jpg
01:27
Zilisch ‘feeling okay’ after fall in victory lane
nbc_nas_playoffsanalysis_250810.jpg
04:30
How should playoff hopefuls navigate Watkins Glen?
nbc_golf_tedscottnews_250810.jpg
02:44
Scott not on Scheffler’s bag Sunday in Memphis
dnp_nbc_cfb_big10_hiddentalents_250810.jpg
02:59
Big Ten football players show off hidden talents
nbc_nas_cwxfinityv5_250810.jpg
09:19
Highlights: Xfinity Series at the Glen on The CW
nbc_wnba_sattopplays_250810.jpg
02:52
Highlights: Hull, injury-riddled Fever beat Sky
FredRichRep.jpg
07:27
Richard runner-up to Hong at U.S. Championships
AshHongREp.jpg
12:52
Hong runs away with all-around title at nationals
BrodeMalRep.jpg
05:29
Malone shows off on bars, rings at nationals
nbc_moto_driverssaid_250809.jpg
07:32
What riders said after Ironman Motocross
nbc_golf_bubble_250809.jpg
08:10
Bubble watch after FedEx St. Jude Round 3
scottie_mpx.jpg
54
Scheffler on Fleetwood’s tail after moving day
nbc_golf_chasers_250809.jpg
04:57
Scheffler’s putter key to FedEx St. Jude hopes
deegan_mpx_thumb.jpg
04:40
Deegan back on top of 250 class with Ironman sweep