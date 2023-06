Howes third in bikes entering final stage

Hear from American Skyler Howes, as he sits in third entering the final Stage 14 at the 2023 Dakar Rally, as well as Austin Jones, Mitchell Guthrie, Seth Quintero, Pablo Copetti, and international competitors Toby Price, Kevin Benavides, Pablo Quintanilla, Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo, Adrien van Beveren, Luciano Benavides, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Sebastien Loeb, and Yazeed Al-Rajhi.