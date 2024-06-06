 Skip navigation
nbc_golf_memorialrnd1ehl_240606.jpg
Scheffler, Aberg, Morikawa among those chasing Hadwin (66) at Memorial
AUTO: JUN 11 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma: Best bets for Toyota/SaveMart 350
_DSC7521-Edit.jpg
Meet the 29-year-old biology teacher who will compete in U.S. Open at Pinehurst

Top Clips

nbc_gc_rorystruggles_240606.jpg
‘Some good, some bad’ from Rory’s Memorial Round 1
nbc_gc_hadwinreax_240606.jpg
Hadwin ready for adversity at Memorial after Rd. 1
nbc_gc_xanderreax_240606.jpg
Schauffele’s putter fuels big Round 1 at Memorial

Watch Now

Windham evaluates Sexton's opportunistic mindset

June 6, 2024 04:44 PM
Kevin Windham calls in to discuss his AMA Hall of Fame nomination, how riders can overcome adversity and more.