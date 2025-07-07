 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Detroit Tigers
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Aaron Judge leads the way, Tarik Skubal overtakes Bobby Witt Jr.
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic overcomes a poor start to beat Alex de Minaur and reach Wimbledon quarterfinals
Pete Alonso
Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber will skip Home Run Derby the night before All-Star Game

Top Clips

nbc_roto_oneill_250707.jpg
O’Neill’s power upside makes him rosterable
nbc_roto_boyle_250707.jpg
Rays’ Boyle should be a fantasy add ‘everywhere’
nbc_roto_schmidt_250707.jpg
Schlittler a ‘wait and see guy’ in Schmidt’s wake

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Detroit Tigers
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Aaron Judge leads the way, Tarik Skubal overtakes Bobby Witt Jr.
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic overcomes a poor start to beat Alex de Minaur and reach Wimbledon quarterfinals
Pete Alonso
Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber will skip Home Run Derby the night before All-Star Game

Top Clips

nbc_roto_oneill_250707.jpg
O’Neill’s power upside makes him rosterable
nbc_roto_boyle_250707.jpg
Rays’ Boyle should be a fantasy add ‘everywhere’
nbc_roto_schmidt_250707.jpg
Schlittler a ‘wait and see guy’ in Schmidt’s wake

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

No need for panic button on Korda, winless in 2025

July 7, 2025 12:59 PM
Beth Ann Nichols gives the top names to watch in the Amundi Evian Championship: Hye-Jin Choi seeking to join the winner's circle, Nelly Korda looking for her first win of the year and Minjee Lee chasing the Hall of Fame.
Up Next
nbc_golf_adaptiveopenplayerfeature_250707.jpg
5:16
‘Made my life better': How golfer’s spirit won out
Now Playing
korda_site.jpg
7:35
No need for panic button on Korda, winless in 2025
Now Playing
campbell_site.jpg
5:38
Campbell’s unique style, story have place on Tour
Now Playing
adaptive_site.jpg
9:02
‘Big, big deal': U.S. Adaptive Open gets under way
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hunterreport_250702.jpg
5:36
John Deere a great opportunity for young players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_johnsonintv_250702.jpg
10:40
Johnson talks turning 50, golf future, Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rickieintvreax_250701.jpg
10:43
John Deere a big week for Fowler, others on bubble
Now Playing
brooks_site.jpg
5:52
Collin comments, broadcast ball search, tantrums
Now Playing
patrick_site.jpg
9:06
Lynch: ‘Toxic’ Reed in Ryder Cup ‘outlandish’ idea
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_upcomingevents_250630.jpg
6:18
How ‘roster construction’ impacts Ryder Cup bubble
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_campbellsound_250706.jpg
06:25
Campbell: ‘Crazy’ to win twice in return to Tour
nbc_golf_grillosound_250706.jpg
01:26
Grillo proud despite John Deere playoff loss
nbc_golf_homasound_250705.jpg
07:37
Homa ‘wouldn’t change much’ in position at JDC
nbc_golf_dpwthl_250705.jpg
01:25
Highlights: 2025 BMW International Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_davisint_250705.jpg
01:45
Thompson remaining ‘patient’ at John Deere Classic
nbc_golf_maxhoma2_250704.jpg
05:20
Attitude has Homa in a great spot at John Deere
nbc_golf_davisthompsonv2_250704.jpg
05:46
2024 John Deere champ Thompson in position again
nbc_golf_gc_maxhoma_250703.jpg
07:33
Looking better, Homa fires 8 under John Deere Rd 1
nbc_golf_lpgacollegiate_250702.jpg
04:44
Inside LPGA’s Collegiate Advancement Pathway
nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250702.jpg
06:40
John Deere benefiting from Tour’s new structure
nbc_golf_harringtonintv_250701.jpg
10:46
Paddy: USSO, Senior Tour let me relive past glory
nbc_golf_lasassointv_250701.jpg
07:17
La Sasso: PGA Tour ‘makes my younger self scream’
nbc_golf_gc_lpgacompetition_250630.jpg
06:36
Why has LPGA had no multi-time winners this year?
nbc_golf_aldrichinterviews_250629.jpg
05:07
Potgieter’s first PGA Tour win ‘a grind’
nbc_golf_greyserman_250629.jpg
03:22
Greyserman: ‘Wasn’t my time’ after playoff loss
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250628.jpg
01:07
Can Potgieter seal the deal on first PGA Tour win?
nbc_golf_gc_potgieterintvdesk_250628.jpg
02:33
Potgieter: ‘Anything can happen’ on Sunday
nbc_golf_morikawaandhlsv2_250627.jpg
05:43
New putter gives Morikawa confidence on greens
nbc_gc_willgordonsegment_250627.jpg
02:52
Emotional Gordon maintains card with clutch finish
nbc_golf_jakeknappv2_250627.jpg
06:17
Knapp shoots course record 61 at Rocket Classic
lee_site.jpg
06:43
HLs: Lee opens Rocket Classic with brilliant 63
collin_site.jpg
05:08
Is ‘searching’ Morikawa changing too much?
greiner_site.jpg
01:25
Morikawa: Was ‘on a different page’ than Greiner
nbc_golf_amywithkeegan_250625.jpg
11:16
Can (and should) Bradley be captain and player?
nbc_golf_rorytalk_250625.jpg
04:39
Which version of Rory will show up at The Open?
nbc_golf_leeintv_250624.jpg
06:29
Lee enjoys ‘challenge’ of major championship golf
nbc_golf_piotreport_250624.jpg
02:50
Piot carves path from LIV Golf back to PGA Tour
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250624.jpg
02:57
PGA Tour members ‘more aware’ of FedExCup bubble
nbc_golf_rickie_250624.jpg
06:46
Fowler reflects on 2023 Rocket Classic victory
nbc_golf_wagnerhendersonv2_250624.jpg
02:00
Henderson shares secret driving weapon with Wagner

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_oneill_250707.jpg
01:17
O’Neill’s power upside makes him rosterable
nbc_roto_boyle_250707.jpg
01:36
Rays’ Boyle should be a fantasy add ‘everywhere’
nbc_roto_schmidt_250707.jpg
01:42
Schlittler a ‘wait and see guy’ in Schmidt’s wake
nbc_pft_chaseclaypool_250707v2.jpg
02:43
Claypool deserves a ‘second chance’ in NFL
nbc_pft_gamblerbill_250707.jpg
04:21
How the Big, Beautiful bill impacts gamblers
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250707.jpg
03:14
Kelce predicts teams will attack Hunter on defense
nbc_pft_nflowners_bill_250707.jpg
03:45
Big, beautiful bill could’ve affected NFL owners
nbc_pft_commanders_250707.jpg
07:03
Will the Commanders change their team name again?
nbc_cyc_tdfmerlier_250707.jpg
02:08
Merlier reflects on thrilling photo finish victory
nbc_cyc_tdfstage3finish_250707.jpg
07:03
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 3 finish
nbc_roto_lakers_250707.jpg
01:52
Avoid Lakers’ playoff odds for 2025-26 NBA season
nbc_roto_valvdream_250707.jpg
01:17
Why the Valkyries are the smart bet against Dream
nbc_roto_wnbachamps_250707.jpg
01:37
Storm a ‘dark horse’ candidate to win WNBA title
nbc_bte_fritzkhachanov_250707.jpg
01:17
‘Revelatory’ Fritz has edge over Khachanov in QF
nbc_roto_nbachampionv2_250707.jpg
02:07
‘Run it back with Thunder’ in NBA champion futures
nbc_bte_anisimovapavlyuchenkova_250707.jpg
02:03
Handicapping Anisimova vs. Pavlyuchenkova
nbc_roto_knicksfutures_250707.jpg
02:29
With Brown, Knicks still a bad bet to win East?
nbc_cyc_tdfphilipsencrash_250707.jpg
04:27
Philipsen out of Tour de France after scary crash
nbc_golf_jdeerefinal_250706.jpg
14:44
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 4
nbc_dog_weavev2_250706.jpg
05:48
IDC Weave Pole Eastern Regional
nbc_nas_chicagostreet_250706.jpg
14:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicago
stage_3_preview_raw.jpg
06:55
Tour de France 2025 Stage 3 preview
nbc_dog_fetchitv2_250706.jpg
06:04
IDC Fetch It Eastern Regional
nbc_dog_flyingdiscv2_250706.jpg
09:21
IDC Freestyle Flying Disc Eastern Regional
nbc_dog_divingdogv2_250706.jpg
10:48
IDC Dog Diving Eastern Regional
nbc_dog_largedog_250706.jpg
04:58
IDC Large Dog Agility Eastern Regional
nbc_dog_mediumandsmall_250706.jpg
07:45
IDC Medium and Small Dog Agility Eastern Regional
nbc_tdf_stage2_250706.jpg
28:19
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 2
nbc_tdf_vanderpoelintv_250706.jpg
02:39
Van Der Poel ‘motivated’ for second-ever stage win
nbc_tdf_stage2finish_250706.jpg
06:55
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 2 finish