Pirates at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 8

It’s Tuesday, July 8 and the Pirates (38-54) are in Kansas City to take on the Royals (44-48). Mitch Keller is slated to take the mound for Pittsburgh against Seth Lugo for Kansas City.

Kansas City won game 1 of the series in dominant fashion, 9-3, as the Royals are now 4-1 in the last five games. For the Pirates, Pittsburgh is on a four-game losing streak with three total runs scored.

After Pittsburgh went on a 43-run effort over six games (6-0 record), the Pirates have lost the next four games and went scoreless in three of them (series reverse sweep via the Mets).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Royals

Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: SNP, FDSNKC

Odds for the Pirates at the Royals

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Pirates (+118), Royals (-141)

Spread: Royals -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Royals

Pitching matchup for July 8, 2025: Mitch Keller vs. Seth Lugo

Pirates: Mitch Keller, (3-10, 3.64 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 7 Strikeouts Royals: Seth Lugo, (6-5, 2.65 ERA)

Last outing: 6.1 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Royals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Royals

Pittsburgh is 5-13 this season when Keller pitches

Kansas City is 7-8 this season when Lugo pitches

The Pirates have lost four straight games and went Under the total in all four

4 of the Royals’ last 5 games (80%) have stayed under the Total

The Royals have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 1.20 units

