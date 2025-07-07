Watch Now
'Made my life better': How golfer's spirit won out
Hear the story of Max Togisala, one of the players in the U.S. Adaptive Open field, who was paralyzed in a skiing accident that restricted his athletic capabilities but couldn't break his spirit.
No need for panic button on Korda, winless in 2025
Beth Ann Nichols gives the top names to watch in the Amundi Evian Championship: Hye-Jin Choi seeking to join the winner's circle, Nelly Korda looking for her first win of the year and Minjee Lee chasing the Hall of Fame.
Campbell’s unique style, story have place on Tour
After hearing Brian Campbell reflect on his long, windy journey to two wins, Rich Lerner and Todd Lewis talk about how his style has a place on Tour, even if his short hitting isn't sustainable long-term.
‘Big, big deal': U.S. Adaptive Open gets under way
Watch highlights from Monday's opening-round action at the U.S. Adaptive Open, before Andy Stevenson comments from Woodmont Country Club about the significance of the event.
John Deere a great opportunity for young players
Jackson Koivun and Luke Clanton discuss their mindsets heading into the John Deere Classic, which will present a great opportunity to many young players in the field.
Johnson talks turning 50, golf future, Ryder Cup
Zach Johnson joins Golf Today to discuss the John Deere Classic, if he feels old after turning 50, the future of his golf career, the PGA Tour FedExCup standings, Keegan Bradley's U.S. Ryder Cup backroom team and more.
John Deere a big week for Fowler, others on bubble
The race for the FedExCup Playoffs and top-100 PGA Tour exemption status is heating up, and the John Deere Classic is a key week for those on the bubble, like Rickie Fowler. Hailey Hunter brings the latest from Illinois.
Collin comments, broadcast ball search, tantrums
Todd Lewis, Taylor Zarzour and Golf Today talk about what's really behind Collin Morikawa's media frustration, Padraig Harrington expecting a broadcaster to aid his search and the rise of tantrums on the tee box.
Lynch: ‘Toxic’ Reed in Ryder Cup ‘outlandish’ idea
After Eamon Lynch makes his opinion clear to Ryan Lavner, they, Todd Lewis and Taylor Zarzour discuss whether Patrick Reed should get Ryder Cup consideration, Keegan Bradley's Bethpage status, Aldrich Potgieter and more.