Phillies at Giants Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 8

It’s Tuesday, July 8 and the Phillies (53-38) are in San Francisco to take on the Giants (50-42). Taijuan Walker is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Robbie Ray for San Francisco.

The Giants won the series opener, 3-1 behind a two-run eighth inning that sealed the victory for San Francisco. The Giants are now winners of three straight and five of the past six, while the Phillies are 3-3 in the previous six and had their two-game winning streak snapped.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Giants

Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Time: 9:45PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, NBCSBA

Odds for the Phillies at the Giants

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Phillies (+129), Giants (-155)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Giants

Pitching matchup for July 8, 2025: Taijuan Walker vs. Robbie Ray

Phillies: Taijuan Walker, (3-5, 3.64 ERA)

Last outing: 2.2 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 0 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 1 Strikeout Giants: Robbie Ray, (9-3, 2.68 ERA)

Last outing: 9.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Giants

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Phillies and the Giants:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia Phillies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Giants

Robbie Ray went a complete game in his last start and the Giants won their fourth out of the past six games with Ray on the mound.

went a complete game in his last start and the Giants won their fourth out of the past six games with Ray on the mound. The Giants are 14-4 this season when Ray pitches

The Phillies are 9-10 this season when Walker pitches

The Phillies have won 4 of their last 5 at National League teams

5 of the Phillies’ last 7 matchups with the Giants have gone over the Total

The Giants have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 2.30 units

