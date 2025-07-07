How USGA made Woodmont accessible yet challenging

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky
2025 WNBA All-Star Snubs: Brittney Sykes and Kayla McBride among the biggest misses
WNBA: Washington Mystics at Golden State Valkyries
WNBA Preview: Angel Reese on a tear, fallout from NaLyssa Smith trade
MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Power Rankings: Tigers reclaim No. 1 spot, Blue Jays surging as George Springer turns back the clock
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_clarkreeseallstar_250707.jpg
Clark, Reese weren’t snubbed by WNBA player vote
coquard_site.jpg
How much is Coquard to blame for Philipsen crash?
pogacar_van_der_poel.jpg
Outlooks for Pogačar, van der Poel in Stage 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky
2025 WNBA All-Star Snubs: Brittney Sykes and Kayla McBride among the biggest misses
WNBA: Washington Mystics at Golden State Valkyries
WNBA Preview: Angel Reese on a tear, fallout from NaLyssa Smith trade
MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Power Rankings: Tigers reclaim No. 1 spot, Blue Jays surging as George Springer turns back the clock
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_clarkreeseallstar_250707.jpg
Clark, Reese weren’t snubbed by WNBA player vote
coquard_site.jpg
How much is Coquard to blame for Philipsen crash?
pogacar_van_der_poel.jpg
Outlooks for Pogačar, van der Poel in Stage 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How USGA made Woodmont accessible yet challenging

July 7, 2025 04:22 PM
Andy Stevenson reports from the U.S. Adaptive Open, catching up with Ford Martin of the coordination impairment category and Max Togisala (seated players). Learn how the USGA made the course accessible yet challenging.
Up Next
nbc_golf_campbellsound_250706.jpg
6:25
Campbell: ‘Crazy’ to win twice in return to Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_grillosound_250706.jpg
1:26
Grillo proud despite John Deere playoff loss
Now Playing
nbc_golf_homasound_250705.jpg
7:37
Homa ‘wouldn’t change much’ in position at JDC
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpwthl_250705.jpg
1:25
Highlights: 2025 BMW International Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_davisint_250705.jpg
1:45
Thompson remaining ‘patient’ at John Deere Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_maxhoma2_250704.jpg
5:20
Attitude has Homa in a great spot at John Deere
Now Playing
nbc_golf_davisthompsonv2_250704.jpg
5:46
2024 John Deere champ Thompson in position again
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_maxhoma_250703.jpg
7:33
Looking better, Homa fires 8 under John Deere Rd 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgacollegiate_250702.jpg
4:44
Inside LPGA’s Collegiate Advancement Pathway
Now Playing
nbc_golf_harringtonintv_250701.jpg
10:46
Paddy: USSO, Senior Tour let me relive past glory
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_adaptiveopenplayerfeature_250707.jpg
05:16
‘Made my life better': How golfer’s spirit won out
korda_site.jpg
07:35
No need for panic button on Korda, winless in 2025
campbell_site.jpg
05:38
Campbell’s unique style, story have place on Tour
adaptive_site.jpg
09:02
‘Big, big deal': U.S. Adaptive Open gets under way
nbc_golf_hunterreport_250702.jpg
05:36
John Deere a great opportunity for young players
nbc_golf_johnsonintv_250702.jpg
10:40
Johnson talks turning 50, golf future, Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250702.jpg
06:40
John Deere benefiting from Tour’s new structure
nbc_golf_lasassointv_250701.jpg
07:17
La Sasso: PGA Tour ‘makes my younger self scream’
nbc_golf_rickieintvreax_250701.jpg
10:43
John Deere a big week for Fowler, others on bubble
nbc_golf_gc_lpgacompetition_250630.jpg
06:36
Why has LPGA had no multi-time winners this year?
brooks_site.jpg
05:52
Collin comments, broadcast ball search, tantrums
patrick_site.jpg
09:06
Lynch: ‘Toxic’ Reed in Ryder Cup ‘outlandish’ idea
nbc_golf_gt_upcomingevents_250630.jpg
06:18
How ‘roster construction’ impacts Ryder Cup bubble
nbc_golf_aldrichinterviews_250629.jpg
05:07
Potgieter’s first PGA Tour win ‘a grind’
nbc_golf_greyserman_250629.jpg
03:22
Greyserman: ‘Wasn’t my time’ after playoff loss
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250628.jpg
01:07
Can Potgieter seal the deal on first PGA Tour win?
nbc_golf_gc_potgieterintvdesk_250628.jpg
02:33
Potgieter: ‘Anything can happen’ on Sunday
nbc_golf_morikawaandhlsv2_250627.jpg
05:43
New putter gives Morikawa confidence on greens
nbc_gc_willgordonsegment_250627.jpg
02:52
Emotional Gordon maintains card with clutch finish
nbc_golf_jakeknappv2_250627.jpg
06:17
Knapp shoots course record 61 at Rocket Classic
lee_site.jpg
06:43
HLs: Lee opens Rocket Classic with brilliant 63
collin_site.jpg
05:08
Is ‘searching’ Morikawa changing too much?
greiner_site.jpg
01:25
Morikawa: Was ‘on a different page’ than Greiner
nbc_golf_amywithkeegan_250625.jpg
11:16
Can (and should) Bradley be captain and player?
nbc_golf_rorytalk_250625.jpg
04:39
Which version of Rory will show up at The Open?
nbc_golf_leeintv_250624.jpg
06:29
Lee enjoys ‘challenge’ of major championship golf
nbc_golf_piotreport_250624.jpg
02:50
Piot carves path from LIV Golf back to PGA Tour
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250624.jpg
02:57
PGA Tour members ‘more aware’ of FedExCup bubble
nbc_golf_rickie_250624.jpg
06:46
Fowler reflects on 2023 Rocket Classic victory
nbc_golf_wagnerhendersonv2_250624.jpg
02:00
Henderson shares secret driving weapon with Wagner

Latest Clips

nbc_wnba_clarkreeseallstar_250707.jpg
07:30
Clark, Reese weren’t snubbed by WNBA player vote
coquard_site.jpg
06:15
How much is Coquard to blame for Philipsen crash?
pogacar_van_der_poel.jpg
02:23
Outlooks for Pogačar, van der Poel in Stage 4
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250707.jpg
01:46
How Campbell clutched up in another playoff win
nbc_wnba_allstars_250707.jpg
14:46
Clark fans have spoken with WNBA All-Star vote
nbc_cyc_tdfstage3hl_250707.jpg
28:52
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 3
nbc_roto_ww_250707.jpg
01:38
Why Henriquez and Gelof are waiver wire targets
nbc_roto_terrymclaurinv2_250707.jpg
01:30
McLaurin carries ‘risk’ amid contract situation
nbc_roto_tuatagovailoa_250707.jpg
01:08
Tua’s health in 2025 may shape McDaniels’ future
nbc_roto_oneill_250707.jpg
01:17
O’Neill’s power makes him rosterable in fantasy
nbc_roto_boyle_250707.jpg
01:36
Rays’ Boyle should be a fantasy add ‘everywhere’
nbc_roto_schmidt_250707.jpg
01:42
Schlittler a ‘wait and see guy’ in Schmidt’s wake
nbc_pft_mailbag_250707.jpg
17:57
PFT PM Mailbag: Update on Chiefs stadium decision
nbc_pft_chaseclaypool_250707v2.jpg
02:43
Claypool deserves a ‘second chance’ in NFL
nbc_pft_gamblerbill_250707.jpg
04:21
How the Big, Beautiful Bill impacts gamblers
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250707.jpg
03:14
Kelce predicts teams will attack Hunter on defense
nbc_pft_nflowners_bill_250707.jpg
03:45
Big, Beautiful Bill could’ve affected NFL owners
nbc_pft_commanders_250707.jpg
07:03
Will the Commanders change their team name again?
nbc_cyc_tdfmerlier_250707.jpg
02:08
Merlier reflects on thrilling photo finish victory
nbc_cyc_tdfstage3finish_250707.jpg
07:03
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 3 finish
nbc_roto_lakers_250707.jpg
01:52
Avoid Lakers’ playoff odds for 2025-26 NBA season
nbc_roto_valvdream_250707.jpg
01:17
Why the Valkyries are the smart bet against Dream
nbc_roto_wnbachamps_250707.jpg
01:37
Storm a ‘dark horse’ candidate to win WNBA title
nbc_bte_fritzkhachanov_250707.jpg
01:17
‘Revelatory’ Fritz has edge over Khachanov in QF
nbc_roto_nbachampionv2_250707.jpg
02:07
‘Run it back with Thunder’ in NBA champion futures
nbc_bte_anisimovapavlyuchenkova_250707.jpg
02:03
Handicapping Anisimova vs. Pavlyuchenkova
nbc_roto_knicksfutures_250707.jpg
02:29
With Brown, Knicks still a bad bet to win East?
nbc_cyc_tdfphilipsencrash_250707.jpg
04:27
Philipsen out of Tour de France after scary crash
nbc_golf_jdeerefinal_250706.jpg
14:44
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 4
nbc_dog_weavev2_250706.jpg
05:48
IDC Weave Pole Eastern Regional