Neuheisel: USC's Williams is similar to Mahomes

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Report: Father says Schauffele almost lost Ryder Cup spot in dispute
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Stewart-Haas Racing will not appeal disqualification to No. 4 car
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Things We Learned: Past lessons alter Notre Dame game plan at Duke, give Irish enough at end for lessons anew
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
Top Clips
Where do NE, Belichick go after 1-3 start?
Broja’s deflection gives Chelsea 2-0 lead
Mudryk gives Chelsea early 1-0 lead against Fulham
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Draft Guide
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Report: Father says Schauffele almost lost Ryder Cup spot in dispute
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Stewart-Haas Racing will not appeal disqualification to No. 4 car
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Things We Learned: Past lessons alter Notre Dame game plan at Duke, give Irish enough at end for lessons anew
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
Top Clips
Where do NE, Belichick go after 1-3 start?
Broja’s deflection gives Chelsea 2-0 lead
Mudryk gives Chelsea early 1-0 lead against Fulham
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Draft Guide
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Neuheisel: USC's Williams is similar to Mahomes
October 2, 2023 03:01 PM
Rick Neuheisel joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss USC quarterback Caleb Williams' ability and Deion Sanders' turnaround of Colorado football.
Close Ad