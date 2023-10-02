 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF-ITA-RYDER-CUP
Report: Father says Schauffele almost lost Ryder Cup spot in dispute
AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
Stewart-Haas Racing will not appeal disqualification to No. 4 car
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 Notre Dame at Duke
Things We Learned: Past lessons alter Notre Dame game plan at Duke, give Irish enough at end for lessons anew

Top Clips

Where do NE, Belichick go after 1-3 start?
nbc_pl_chegoal2_231002.jpg
Broja’s deflection gives Chelsea 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_mudrykgoal_231002.jpg
Mudryk gives Chelsea early 1-0 lead against Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF-ITA-RYDER-CUP
Report: Father says Schauffele almost lost Ryder Cup spot in dispute
AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
Stewart-Haas Racing will not appeal disqualification to No. 4 car
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 Notre Dame at Duke
Things We Learned: Past lessons alter Notre Dame game plan at Duke, give Irish enough at end for lessons anew

Top Clips

Where do NE, Belichick go after 1-3 start?
nbc_pl_chegoal2_231002.jpg
Broja’s deflection gives Chelsea 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_mudrykgoal_231002.jpg
Mudryk gives Chelsea early 1-0 lead against Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Neuheisel: USC's Williams is similar to Mahomes

October 2, 2023 03:01 PM
Rick Neuheisel joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss USC quarterback Caleb Williams' ability and Deion Sanders' turnaround of Colorado football.