 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Browns could keep four QBs on 53-man roster

July 25, 2025 01:24 PM
Mike Florio weighs in on Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry saying the team could go into the 2025 NFL season with four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, explaining why that could be an "irrational" decision.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
13:02
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
Now Playing
rodgers_site.jpg
7:08
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
5:17
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_andrewberry_250725.jpg
3:58
Browns could keep four QBs on 53-man roster
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_nicksaban_250725.jpg
4:19
Saban not ‘enticed’ by current coaching options
Now Playing
PFTPMWilkinsnew.jpg
6:27
Raiders release Wilkins; NFLPA files grievance
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250724.jpg
11:11
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_johnharbaugh_250724.jpg
3:13
White House question to Harbaugh was ‘fair to ask’
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_markmurphy_250724.jpg
4:55
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_nflcouncil_250724.jpg
5:37
How the NFL Management Council impacts contracts
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_roto_rushingyards_250725.jpg
02:31
Stay away from Barkley as repeat rushing leader?
nbc_bte_afcsouthbestbets_250725.jpg
02:08
Are Jaguars the best bet to win AFC South?
nbc_roto_justinfields_250724.jpg
01:17
‘Don’t give up’ on Fields despite toe injury
nbc_roto_kennethwalker_250724.jpg
01:16
Walker logged full practice to begin training camp
nbc_pftpm_commandersstadium_250724.jpg
02:01
Commanders’ D.C. stadium ‘moving closer’ to deal
PFTPMFieldsInjury.jpg
01:44
Fields carted off during Jets training camp
t_law_mpx.jpg
02:03
Jags’ Lawrence ‘in the mix’ for 5,000-yard season
nbc_roto_texansfutures_250724.jpg
01:34
‘Fairly priced’ Texans’ success hinges on offense
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250723.jpg
09:48
PFT PM Mailbag: Could flag football phase out NFL?
nbc_nfl_nflpalloydhowell_250723.jpg
11:35
Will the NFLPA learn from its mistakes?
nbc_pftpm_tuahillrelationship_250723.jpg
03:34
Unpacking Tagovailoa’s comments about Hill
nbc_pftpm_mclaurincontract_250723.jpg
01:19
McLaurin ‘woefully’ underpaid by Washington
nbc_pftpm_hendricksonstewart_250723.jpg
05:20
Bengals ‘stubborn’ in Hendrickson, Stewart talks
nbc_pftpm_parsonscontract_250723.jpg
08:29
Could Parsons leave training camp with no deal?
nbc_bte_nflcomebackplayer_250723.jpg
02:06
‘Zeroing in’ on two QBs in NFL CPOY market
nbc_roto_jaguarsfutures_250723_copy.jpg
02:16
Why Jaguars are a ‘high variance’ team with upside
nbc_roto_chrisgodwin_250722.jpg
01:34
Godwin reportedly sitting out beginning of camp
nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
07:13
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
12:25
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
03:40
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes
nbc_pftpm_lloydhowell_250722.jpg
07:49
How strip-club expenses led to Howell’s departure
nbc_roto_opoy_250722.jpg
02:06
Chase, Henry to challenge Saquon in OPOY race
nbc_roto_coltsfutures_250722.jpg
02:03
How Colts can surpass projected win total in 2025
nbc_roto_elijaharroyo_250721.jpg
01:14
Will Seahawks’ Elijah Arroyo replace DK Metcalf?
nbc_roto_christianwatson_250721.jpg
01:20
Why Watson should be ‘out of sight’ in fantasy
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250721.jpg
11:53
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Saban come back to coaching?
nbc_pft_pftpm_parsons_250701.jpg
04:38
Parsons reportedly to attend camp minus extension
nbc_pft_pftpm_nflpa_250721.jpg
12:41
Fallout from Tretter’s resignation from NFLPA
nbc_pft_pftpmcommanders_250721.jpg
04:18
Pressure building for Commanders to change name
nbc_pft_pftpm_lionslbinjury_250721.jpg
02:09
Does Anzalone’s hamstring injury signal a hold in?

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_pgac_senioropenrd2hl_250725.jpg
10:09
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 2
nbc_dps_christophermcdonaldinterview_250725.jpg
09:55
McDonald reprising iconic ‘Happy Gilmore’ role
nbc_dps_derrickhenryinterview_250725.jpg
12:22
Henry ‘a marked man’ after Happy Gilmore 2
nbc_dps_jimmygrahaminterview_250725.jpg
13:45
Graham: Not getting to the Super Bowl ‘eats at me’
nbc_roto_illinoisfuturesv2_250725.jpg
01:53
Illinois ‘worth a flyer’ to make CFP in 2025
nbc_cyc_winner_intrv_250525v2.jpg
02:50
Arensman ‘absolutely destroyed’ after Stage 19 win
cyclingstage19thumbnailvideo.jpg
11:05
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 19 finish
nbc_cyc_pogacar_intrv_250725.jpg
01:41
Pogačar on exhausting Stage 19: ‘Happy it’s over’
nbc_roto_michiganfutures_250725.jpg
02:06
Michigan a value bet to win Big Ten, make CFP
nbc_bte_aceslynx_250725.jpg
01:48
Lynx could expose struggling, inconsistent Aces
nbc_bte_wingsvalks_250725.jpg
01:31
Target the under in Valkyries vs. Wings matchup
nbc_cyc_milan_sprint_250725.jpg
02:34
Milan holds off Girmay, wins another TDF sprint
cowspicture.jpg
05:13
Tour de France Stage 19 shortened due to sick cows
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd2hl_250725.jpg
05:38
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250724.jpg
08:34
Homa, others battle for FedExCup points at 3M
nbc_golf_3mopenrd1_250724.jpg
12:00
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_oregonfuturesv2_250724.jpg
02:12
Oregon a ‘no to make playoff’ in 2025
nbc_moto_smxiwebbint_250724.jpg
08:45
Webb ‘optimistic’ about recovery from knee injury
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250724.jpg
02:37
Jett’s dominance in Motocross mirroring Carmichael
nbc_roto_bigtenwinlessv2_250724.jpg
02:15
Will a Big Ten team go winless in-conference?
nbc_golf_lottiewoad_250724.jpg
03:24
Woad’s debut turns heads at Women’s Scottish Open
TDF_Stage_18_raw.jpg
38:46
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 18
nbc_btp_stage18_seg3_250724.jpg
09:13
Stage 19 the ‘last chance’ for most GC riders
nbc_btp_stage18_seg2v2_250724.jpg
08:45
Vingegaard ‘missed target’ Pogacar on Stage 18
nbc_golf_pgac_senioropenrd1hlv2_250724.jpg
07:52
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_joeycantillo_250724.jpg
01:38
What can Cantillo do with starting opportunity?
nbc_dls_bobaninterview_250724.jpg
05:35
Boban recalls training regimen for John Wick 3
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_250724.jpg
19:23
Garrett weighs in on Parsons deal, training camp
nbc_roto_felixbautista_250724.jpg
01:26
Bautista injury shakes up deadline, O’s bullpen
nbc_roto_bradley_250724.jpg
01:32
Demoted Bradley ‘a name to watch’ at deadline