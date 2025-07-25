Watch Now
Browns could keep four QBs on 53-man roster
Mike Florio weighs in on Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry saying the team could go into the 2025 NFL season with four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, explaining why that could be an "irrational" decision.
Up Next
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
Mike Florio discusses the AFC South's frontrunners, the NFL's collusion ruling, as well as the potential for an NFL European expansion.
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
Mike Florio weighs in on whether the Pittsburgh Steelers are really among the top 10-12 Super Bowl contenders, as Aaron Rodgers proclaimed, and what they can do to play themselves into that conversation.
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes
Given President Trump's recent NIL executive order, Mike Florio shares why the government is intervening in college athletics and how legislation is "clearly aimed" at hurting players and helping programs.
Browns could keep four QBs on 53-man roster
Browns could keep four QBs on 53-man roster
Mike Florio weighs in on Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry saying the team could go into the 2025 NFL season with four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, explaining why that could be an "irrational" decision.
Saban not ‘enticed’ by current coaching options
Saban not 'enticed' by current coaching options
Mike Florio dissects Nick Saban's remarks about the possibility of coaching again and makes a case for why if Saban did return, he very well could be eyeing the NFL.
Raiders release Wilkins; NFLPA files grievance
Raiders release Wilkins; NFLPA files grievance
Mike Florio unpacks the Las Vegas Raiders releasing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and voiding the remaining $35.2 million of guaranteed money left on his contract.
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
Mike Florio unpacks the mailbag to explore J.J. McCarthy's long-term outlook with the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers' ownership structure, the future of player extensions, and much more.
White House question to Harbaugh was ‘fair to ask’
White House question to Harbaugh was 'fair to ask'
After Ravens head coach John Harbaugh received a question about his visit with President Donald Trump at the White House, Mike Florio shares why the reporter was justified in asking the question.
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director
Mike Florio shares why the NFL Players Association should consider hiring outgoing Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy as its new interim executive director.