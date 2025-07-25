Egbuka draws rave reviews from Mayfield

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Kayla Thornton out for the season with knee injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Drake Baldwin, Ryan McMahon and Kyle Bradish
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Report: Yankees acquire third baseman Ryan McMahon from Rockies for prospects
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Takeaways from Big Ten media day interviews
Expectations are high for Illinois in 2025
Indiana out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Kayla Thornton out for the season with knee injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Drake Baldwin, Ryan McMahon and Kyle Bradish
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Report: Yankees acquire third baseman Ryan McMahon from Rockies for prospects
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Takeaways from Big Ten media day interviews
Expectations are high for Illinois in 2025
Indiana out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Egbuka draws rave reviews from Mayfield
July 25, 2025 03:04 PM
Baker Mayfield's effusive praise of Emeka Egbuka bodes well for his usage with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Related Videos
01:26
Johnson ousted, Steelers defer to veteran Warren
13:02
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
07:08
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
05:17
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes
03:58
Browns could keep four QBs on 53-man roster
04:19
Saban not ‘enticed’ by current coaching options
06:27
Raiders release Wilkins; NFLPA files grievance
02:31
Stay away from Barkley as repeat rushing leader?
02:08
Are Jaguars the best bet to win AFC South?
01:17
‘Don’t give up’ on Fields despite toe injury
01:16
Walker logged full practice to begin training camp
11:11
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
03:13
White House question to Harbaugh was ‘fair to ask’
04:55
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director
05:37
How the NFL Management Council impacts contracts
02:01
Commanders’ D.C. stadium ‘moving closer’ to deal
01:44
Fields carted off during Jets training camp
02:03
Jags’ Lawrence ‘in the mix’ for 5,000-yard season
01:34
‘Fairly priced’ Texans’ success hinges on offense
09:48
PFT PM Mailbag: Could flag football phase out NFL?
11:35
Will the NFLPA learn from its mistakes?
03:34
Unpacking Tagovailoa’s comments about Hill
01:19
McLaurin ‘woefully’ underpaid by Washington
05:20
Bengals ‘stubborn’ in Hendrickson, Stewart talks
08:29
Could Parsons leave training camp with no deal?
02:06
‘Zeroing in’ on two QBs in NFL CPOY market
02:16
Why Jaguars are a ‘high variance’ team with upside
01:34
Godwin reportedly sitting out beginning of camp
07:13
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
12:25
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
Latest Clips
05:54
Takeaways from Big Ten media day interviews
03:38
Expectations are high for Illinois in 2025
01:31
Indiana out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke
01:29
Jones’ power production can’t be ignored
02:53
Knapp being ‘conservatively aggressive’ in 3M Open
04:10
Hard to pick who will win unpredictable Stage 20
01:20
Big changes can yield hot second half for Sanchez
03:05
Highlights: Fever take down Aces, Storm rout Sky
01:19
Williams expanding route tree under new Lions OC
01:58
Naylor’s production could drop after trade to SEA
08:08
Evaluating Vingegaard’s approach vs. Pogacar
10:09
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 2
09:55
McDonald reprising iconic ‘Happy Gilmore’ role
12:22
Henry doesn’t anticipate Saban returning to coach
13:45
Graham: Not getting to the Super Bowl ‘eats at me’
33:09
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 19
01:53
Illinois ‘worth a flyer’ to make CFP in 2025
02:50
Arensman ‘absolutely destroyed’ after Stage 19 win
11:05
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 19 finish
01:41
Pogačar on exhausting Stage 19: ‘Happy it’s over’
02:06
Michigan a value bet to win Big Ten, make CFP
01:48
Lynx could expose struggling, inconsistent Aces
01:31
Target the under in Valkyries vs. Wings matchup
02:34
Milan holds off Girmay, wins another TDF sprint
05:13
Tour de France Stage 19 shortened due to sick cows
05:38
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 2
08:34
Homa, others battle for FedExCup points at 3M
12:00
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
02:12
Oregon a ‘no to make playoff’ in 2025
08:45
Webb ‘optimistic’ about recovery from knee injury
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue