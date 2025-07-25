 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries
Kayla Thornton out for the season with knee injury
MLB: Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Drake Baldwin, Ryan McMahon and Kyle Bradish
Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies
Report: Yankees acquire third baseman Ryan McMahon from Rockies for prospects

Top Clips

NicoRTF.jpg
Takeaways from Big Ten media day interviews
nbc_rtf_illinois_250725.jpg
Expectations are high for Illinois in 2025
nbc_rtf_indiana_250725.jpg
Indiana out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries
Kayla Thornton out for the season with knee injury
MLB: Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Drake Baldwin, Ryan McMahon and Kyle Bradish
Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies
Report: Yankees acquire third baseman Ryan McMahon from Rockies for prospects

Top Clips

NicoRTF.jpg
Takeaways from Big Ten media day interviews
nbc_rtf_illinois_250725.jpg
Expectations are high for Illinois in 2025
nbc_rtf_indiana_250725.jpg
Indiana out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Egbuka draws rave reviews from Mayfield

July 25, 2025 03:04 PM
Baker Mayfield's effusive praise of Emeka Egbuka bodes well for his usage with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_warren_250725.jpg
01:26
Johnson ousted, Steelers defer to veteran Warren
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
13:02
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
07:08
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
05:17
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes
nbc_pftpm_andrewberry_250725.jpg
03:58
Browns could keep four QBs on 53-man roster
nbc_pftpm_nicksaban_250725.jpg
04:19
Saban not ‘enticed’ by current coaching options
PFTPMWilkinsnew.jpg
06:27
Raiders release Wilkins; NFLPA files grievance
nbc_roto_rushingyards_250725.jpg
02:31
Stay away from Barkley as repeat rushing leader?
nbc_bte_afcsouthbestbets_250725.jpg
02:08
Are Jaguars the best bet to win AFC South?
nbc_roto_justinfields_250724.jpg
01:17
‘Don’t give up’ on Fields despite toe injury
nbc_roto_kennethwalker_250724.jpg
01:16
Walker logged full practice to begin training camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250724.jpg
11:11
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
nbc_pftpm_johnharbaugh_250724.jpg
03:13
White House question to Harbaugh was ‘fair to ask’
nbc_pftpm_markmurphy_250724.jpg
04:55
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director
nbc_pftpm_nflcouncil_250724.jpg
05:37
How the NFL Management Council impacts contracts
nbc_pftpm_commandersstadium_250724.jpg
02:01
Commanders’ D.C. stadium ‘moving closer’ to deal
PFTPMFieldsInjury.jpg
01:44
Fields carted off during Jets training camp
t_law_mpx.jpg
02:03
Jags’ Lawrence ‘in the mix’ for 5,000-yard season
nbc_roto_texansfutures_250724.jpg
01:34
‘Fairly priced’ Texans’ success hinges on offense
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250723.jpg
09:48
PFT PM Mailbag: Could flag football phase out NFL?
nbc_nfl_nflpalloydhowell_250723.jpg
11:35
Will the NFLPA learn from its mistakes?
nbc_pftpm_tuahillrelationship_250723.jpg
03:34
Unpacking Tagovailoa’s comments about Hill
nbc_pftpm_mclaurincontract_250723.jpg
01:19
McLaurin ‘woefully’ underpaid by Washington
nbc_pftpm_hendricksonstewart_250723.jpg
05:20
Bengals ‘stubborn’ in Hendrickson, Stewart talks
nbc_pftpm_parsonscontract_250723.jpg
08:29
Could Parsons leave training camp with no deal?
nbc_bte_nflcomebackplayer_250723.jpg
02:06
‘Zeroing in’ on two QBs in NFL CPOY market
nbc_roto_jaguarsfutures_250723_copy.jpg
02:16
Why Jaguars are a ‘high variance’ team with upside
nbc_roto_chrisgodwin_250722.jpg
01:34
Godwin reportedly sitting out beginning of camp
nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
07:13
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
12:25
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling

Latest Clips

NicoRTF.jpg
05:54
Takeaways from Big Ten media day interviews
nbc_rtf_illinois_250725.jpg
03:38
Expectations are high for Illinois in 2025
nbc_rtf_indiana_250725.jpg
01:31
Indiana out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke
nbc_roto_spencerjones_250725.jpg
01:29
Jones’ power production can’t be ignored
nbc_golf_knapprd2highlights_250725.jpg
02:53
Knapp being ‘conservatively aggressive’ in 3M Open
nbc_btp_stage19_seg3v2_250725.jpg
04:10
Hard to pick who will win unpredictable Stage 20
nbc_roto_jesussanchez_250725.jpg
01:20
Big changes can yield hot second half for Sanchez
thumbagain.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Fever take down Aces, Storm rout Sky
nbc_roto_jamowilliams_250725.jpg
01:19
Williams expanding route tree under new Lions OC
nbc_roto_joshnaylor_250725.jpg
01:58
Naylor’s production could drop after trade to SEA
nbc_btp_stage19_seg2_250725.jpg
08:08
Evaluating Vingegaard’s approach vs. Pogacar
nbc_golf_pgac_senioropenrd2hl_250725.jpg
10:09
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 2
nbc_dps_christophermcdonaldinterview_250725.jpg
09:55
McDonald reprising iconic ‘Happy Gilmore’ role
nbc_dps_derrickhenryinterview_250725.jpg
12:22
Henry doesn’t anticipate Saban returning to coach
nbc_dps_jimmygrahaminterview_250725.jpg
13:45
Graham: Not getting to the Super Bowl ‘eats at me’
tdfstage19_250725.jpg
33:09
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 19
nbc_roto_illinoisfuturesv2_250725.jpg
01:53
Illinois ‘worth a flyer’ to make CFP in 2025
nbc_cyc_winner_intrv_250525v2.jpg
02:50
Arensman ‘absolutely destroyed’ after Stage 19 win
cyclingstage19thumbnailvideo.jpg
11:05
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 19 finish
nbc_cyc_pogacar_intrv_250725.jpg
01:41
Pogačar on exhausting Stage 19: ‘Happy it’s over’
nbc_roto_michiganfutures_250725.jpg
02:06
Michigan a value bet to win Big Ten, make CFP
nbc_bte_aceslynx_250725.jpg
01:48
Lynx could expose struggling, inconsistent Aces
nbc_bte_wingsvalks_250725.jpg
01:31
Target the under in Valkyries vs. Wings matchup
nbc_cyc_milan_sprint_250725.jpg
02:34
Milan holds off Girmay, wins another TDF sprint
cowspicture.jpg
05:13
Tour de France Stage 19 shortened due to sick cows
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd2hl_250725.jpg
05:38
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250724.jpg
08:34
Homa, others battle for FedExCup points at 3M
nbc_golf_3mopenrd1_250724.jpg
12:00
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_oregonfuturesv2_250724.jpg
02:12
Oregon a ‘no to make playoff’ in 2025
nbc_moto_smxiwebbint_250724.jpg
08:45
Webb ‘optimistic’ about recovery from knee injury