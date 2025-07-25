 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries
Kayla Thornton out for the season with knee injury
MLB: Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Drake Baldwin, Ryan McMahon and Kyle Bradish
Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies
Report: Yankees acquire third baseman Ryan McMahon from Rockies for prospects

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_indiana_250725.jpg
Indiana out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke
nbc_roto_spencerjones_250725.jpg
Jones’ power production can’t be ignored
nbc_golf_knapprd2highlights_250725.jpg
Knapp being ‘conservatively aggressive’ in 3M Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries
Kayla Thornton out for the season with knee injury
MLB: Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Drake Baldwin, Ryan McMahon and Kyle Bradish
Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies
Report: Yankees acquire third baseman Ryan McMahon from Rockies for prospects

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_indiana_250725.jpg
Indiana out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke
nbc_roto_spencerjones_250725.jpg
Jones’ power production can’t be ignored
nbc_golf_knapprd2highlights_250725.jpg
Knapp being ‘conservatively aggressive’ in 3M Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Big changes can yield hot second half for Sanchez

July 25, 2025 03:21 PM
James Schiano discusses Miami Marlins' outfielder Jesus Sanchez's potential fantasy value boost come this year's trade deadline.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_spencerjones_250725.jpg
01:29
Jones’ power production can’t be ignored
nbc_roto_joshnaylor_250725.jpg
01:58
Naylor’s production could drop after trade to SEA
nbc_roto_joeycantillo_250724.jpg
01:38
What can Cantillo do with starting opportunity?
nbc_roto_felixbautista_250724.jpg
01:26
Bautista injury shakes up deadline, O’s bullpen
nbc_roto_bradley_250724.jpg
01:32
Demoted Bradley ‘a name to watch’ at deadline
nbc_roto_shaw_250724.jpg
01:17
Cubs’ Shaw has ‘caught fire’ since ASB
nbc_roto_brettbatyv2_250723.jpg
01:49
Mets’ Baty has ‘turned a corner’ in July
nbc_roto_andrewpainter_250723.jpg
01:58
Phillies’ Painter unlikely to offer fantasy boost
nbc_roto_tannerscott_250722.jpg
01:32
Dodgers relievers to add following Scott’s injury
nbc_roto_joshbell_250722.jpg
01:34
Line-drive approach benefiting Nationals’ Bell
nbc_roto_clarke_250722.jpg
01:37
Report: A’s Clarke (abductor) out multiple weeks
nbc_roto_woodruff_250722.jpg
01:48
Woodruff ‘effective’ since returning from injury
nbc_roto_robertsonv2_250721.jpg
01:22
Robertson worth a stash in return to Phillies
canzonemariners.jpg
01:48
Canzone, Perkins top Week 18 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_alecbohm_250721.jpg
01:37
Phillies’ Alex Bohm out with fractured left rib
nbc_roto_alvarezv2_250718.jpg
01:59
Alvarez looking ‘more like himself’ in Triple-A
nbc_roto_cortesbrewers_250718.jpg
02:02
Fantasy impact of Cortes nearing return to Brewers
nbc_roto_arrighetti_250718.jpg
01:36
Arrighetti expected to begin rehab assignment
nbc_bte_cyyoung_250718.jpg
01:39
Skubal, Crochet ‘neck and neck’ to win AL Cy Young
nbc_roto_effin_250717.jpg
01:42
Eflin’s return could boost the Orioles rotation
nbc_roto_raisel_250717.jpg
01:19
Braves’ Iglesias dominating after early struggles
nbc_roto_eovaldi_250717.jpg
01:44
Eovaldi’s evolution may be title worthy in fantasy
nbc_bte_guardiansplayoffs_250717.jpg
01:54
Schedule may help Guardians clinch playoff spot
nbc_roto_shanebieberv2_250716.jpg
01:29
Wait to stash Guardians’ Bieber until end of July
nbc_roto_euryperez_250716.jpg
01:36
Perez ‘rounding into form’ with Marlins
nbc_roto_blakesnell_250716.jpg
01:35
Dodgers’ Snell looks ‘really good’ in rehab start
nbc_bte_padres_250716.jpg
01:23
Padres in ‘prime position’ for postseason run
nbc_roto_kylestowersv2_250715.jpg
01:35
Stowers ‘found his groove’ before All-Star Break
nbc_roto_raleigh_250715.jpg
01:39
What to expect from Raleigh post All-Star break
nbc_roto_zebby_250715.jpg
01:16
Time is ‘now’ to stash Twins’ Matthews in fantasy

Latest Clips

nbc_rtf_indiana_250725.jpg
01:31
Indiana out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke
nbc_golf_knapprd2highlights_250725.jpg
02:53
Knapp being ‘conservatively aggressive’ in 3M Open
thumbagain.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Fever take down Aces, Storm rout Sky
nbc_roto_egbuka_250725.jpg
01:10
Egbuka draws rave reviews from Mayfield
nbc_roto_jamowilliams_250725.jpg
01:19
Williams expanding route tree under new Lions OC
nbc_roto_warren_250725.jpg
01:26
Johnson ousted, Steelers defer to veteran Warren
nbc_btp_stage19_seg2_250725.jpg
08:08
Evaluating Vingegaard’s approach vs. Pogacar
nbc_golf_pgac_senioropenrd2hl_250725.jpg
10:09
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 2
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
13:02
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
07:08
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
05:17
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes
nbc_pftpm_andrewberry_250725.jpg
03:58
Browns could keep four QBs on 53-man roster
nbc_pftpm_nicksaban_250725.jpg
04:19
Saban not ‘enticed’ by current coaching options
PFTPMWilkinsnew.jpg
06:27
Raiders release Wilkins; NFLPA files grievance
nbc_dps_christophermcdonaldinterview_250725.jpg
09:55
McDonald reprising iconic ‘Happy Gilmore’ role
nbc_dps_derrickhenryinterview_250725.jpg
12:22
Henry doesn’t anticipate Saban returning to coach
nbc_dps_jimmygrahaminterview_250725.jpg
13:45
Graham: Not getting to the Super Bowl ‘eats at me’
tdfstage19_250725.jpg
33:09
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 19
nbc_roto_illinoisfuturesv2_250725.jpg
01:53
Illinois ‘worth a flyer’ to make CFP in 2025
nbc_cyc_winner_intrv_250525v2.jpg
02:50
Arensman ‘absolutely destroyed’ after Stage 19 win
cyclingstage19thumbnailvideo.jpg
11:05
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 19 finish
nbc_cyc_pogacar_intrv_250725.jpg
01:41
Pogačar on exhausting Stage 19: ‘Happy it’s over’
nbc_roto_michiganfutures_250725.jpg
02:06
Michigan a value bet to win Big Ten, make CFP
nbc_roto_rushingyards_250725.jpg
02:31
Stay away from Barkley as repeat rushing leader?
nbc_bte_aceslynx_250725.jpg
01:48
Lynx could expose struggling, inconsistent Aces
nbc_bte_wingsvalks_250725.jpg
01:31
Target the under in Valkyries vs. Wings matchup
nbc_bte_afcsouthbestbets_250725.jpg
02:08
Are Jaguars the best bet to win AFC South?
nbc_cyc_milan_sprint_250725.jpg
02:34
Milan holds off Girmay, wins another TDF sprint
cowspicture.jpg
05:13
Tour de France Stage 19 shortened due to sick cows
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd2hl_250725.jpg
05:38
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 2