Big changes can yield hot second half for Sanchez

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Kayla Thornton out for the season with knee injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Drake Baldwin, Ryan McMahon and Kyle Bradish
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Report: Yankees acquire third baseman Ryan McMahon from Rockies for prospects
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Indiana out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke
Jones’ power production can’t be ignored
Knapp being ‘conservatively aggressive’ in 3M Open
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Kayla Thornton out for the season with knee injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Drake Baldwin, Ryan McMahon and Kyle Bradish
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Report: Yankees acquire third baseman Ryan McMahon from Rockies for prospects
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Indiana out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke
Jones’ power production can’t be ignored
Knapp being ‘conservatively aggressive’ in 3M Open
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Big changes can yield hot second half for Sanchez
July 25, 2025 03:21 PM
James Schiano discusses Miami Marlins' outfielder Jesus Sanchez's potential fantasy value boost come this year's trade deadline.
Related Videos
01:29
Jones’ power production can’t be ignored
01:58
Naylor’s production could drop after trade to SEA
01:38
What can Cantillo do with starting opportunity?
01:26
Bautista injury shakes up deadline, O’s bullpen
01:32
Demoted Bradley ‘a name to watch’ at deadline
01:17
Cubs’ Shaw has ‘caught fire’ since ASB
01:49
Mets’ Baty has ‘turned a corner’ in July
01:58
Phillies’ Painter unlikely to offer fantasy boost
01:32
Dodgers relievers to add following Scott’s injury
01:34
Line-drive approach benefiting Nationals’ Bell
01:37
Report: A’s Clarke (abductor) out multiple weeks
01:48
Woodruff ‘effective’ since returning from injury
01:22
Robertson worth a stash in return to Phillies
01:48
Canzone, Perkins top Week 18 waiver-wire targets
01:37
Phillies’ Alex Bohm out with fractured left rib
01:59
Alvarez looking ‘more like himself’ in Triple-A
02:02
Fantasy impact of Cortes nearing return to Brewers
01:36
Arrighetti expected to begin rehab assignment
01:39
Skubal, Crochet ‘neck and neck’ to win AL Cy Young
01:42
Eflin’s return could boost the Orioles rotation
01:19
Braves’ Iglesias dominating after early struggles
01:44
Eovaldi’s evolution may be title worthy in fantasy
01:54
Schedule may help Guardians clinch playoff spot
01:29
Wait to stash Guardians’ Bieber until end of July
01:36
Perez ‘rounding into form’ with Marlins
01:35
Dodgers’ Snell looks ‘really good’ in rehab start
01:23
Padres in ‘prime position’ for postseason run
01:35
Stowers ‘found his groove’ before All-Star Break
01:39
What to expect from Raleigh post All-Star break
01:16
Time is ‘now’ to stash Twins’ Matthews in fantasy
Latest Clips
01:31
Indiana out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke
02:53
Knapp being ‘conservatively aggressive’ in 3M Open
03:05
Highlights: Fever take down Aces, Storm rout Sky
01:10
Egbuka draws rave reviews from Mayfield
01:19
Williams expanding route tree under new Lions OC
01:26
Johnson ousted, Steelers defer to veteran Warren
08:08
Evaluating Vingegaard’s approach vs. Pogacar
10:09
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 2
13:02
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
07:08
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
05:17
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes
03:58
Browns could keep four QBs on 53-man roster
04:19
Saban not ‘enticed’ by current coaching options
06:27
Raiders release Wilkins; NFLPA files grievance
09:55
McDonald reprising iconic ‘Happy Gilmore’ role
12:22
Henry doesn’t anticipate Saban returning to coach
13:45
Graham: Not getting to the Super Bowl ‘eats at me’
33:09
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 19
01:53
Illinois ‘worth a flyer’ to make CFP in 2025
02:50
Arensman ‘absolutely destroyed’ after Stage 19 win
11:05
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 19 finish
01:41
Pogačar on exhausting Stage 19: ‘Happy it’s over’
02:06
Michigan a value bet to win Big Ten, make CFP
02:31
Stay away from Barkley as repeat rushing leader?
01:48
Lynx could expose struggling, inconsistent Aces
01:31
Target the under in Valkyries vs. Wings matchup
02:08
Are Jaguars the best bet to win AFC South?
02:34
Milan holds off Girmay, wins another TDF sprint
05:13
Tour de France Stage 19 shortened due to sick cows
05:38
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 2
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue