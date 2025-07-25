 Skip navigation
Top News

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries
Kayla Thornton out for the season with knee injury
MLB: Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Drake Baldwin, Ryan McMahon and Kyle Bradish
Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies
Report: Yankees acquire third baseman Ryan McMahon from Rockies for prospects

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_indiana_250725.jpg
Indiana out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke
nbc_roto_spencerjones_250725.jpg
Jones’ power production can’t be ignored
nbc_golf_knapprd2highlights_250725.jpg
Knapp being ‘conservatively aggressive’ in 3M Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Evaluating Vingegaard's approach vs. Pogacar

July 25, 2025 02:40 PM
Tejay Van Garderen and Brent Bookwalter break down Jonas Vingegaard's strategy against Tadej Pogacar in Stage 19, discussing why they expected more out of the Danish climber.

Related Videos

nbc_btp_stage18_seg3_250724.jpg
09:13
Stage 19 the ‘last chance’ for most GC riders
nbc_btp_stage18_seg2v2_250724.jpg
08:45
Vingegaard ‘missed target’ Pogacar on Stage 18
BTP_18_prev_raw.jpg
08:04
Could Pogacar start slipping on Stage 18?
nbc_cyc_btpseg2_250723.jpg
07:46
Does Stage 17 crash clinch green jersey for Milan?
nbc_cyc_btpseg3_250720.jpg
04:48
Simmons, Americans excelling during Tour de France
nbc_cyc_btp_seg2_250719.jpg
09:58
Evenepoel, Skjelmose abandon Tour de France
nbc_cyc_previewstage14_btp_v2_250718.jpg
06:38
How will cyclists attack Pogačar during Stage 14?
nbc_cyc_stage13preview_250717.jpg
04:20
Who can challenge Pogacar in Stage 13 time trial?
nbc_cyc_btp_stage12preview_250716.jpg
04:04
Vingegaard, Pogacar set for Stage 12 mountain duel
nbc_cyc_btpstage11prev_250714.jpg
02:36
Merlier, Milan are ‘headliners’ of Stage 11
nbc_cyc_btps9seg_250713.jpg
08:52
Visma looking to force UAE mistakes on Stage 10
nbc_cyc_btpstg8seg3_250712.jpg
06:47
Sprinters will ‘flex their muscles’ on Stage 9
nbc_cyc_btpst7seg3_250711.jpg
08:35
Sprinters set to dominate Tour de France Stage 8
Stage_7_prev_raw.jpg
05:27
Can van der Poel outlast Pogacar on Stage 7?
btp_stage_6_prev_raw.jpg
03:38
Polka-dot jersey will ‘come into play’ for Stage 6
nbc_btp_seg3formike_250708.jpg
07:03
Why Stage 5 is ‘crucial’ for Pogačar, Vingegaard
coquard_site.jpg
06:15
How much is Coquard to blame for Philipsen crash?
pogacar_van_der_poel.jpg
02:23
Outlooks for Pogačar, van der Poel in Stage 4
stage_3_preview_raw.jpg
06:55
Tour de France 2025 Stage 3 preview
nbc_cycling_btpwinnerslosers_250705.jpg
06:58
Winners, losers from Tour de France Stage 1
BTPClip.jpg
07:03
Pogacar vs. Vingegaard rivalry returns during TDF

Latest Clips

nbc_rtf_indiana_250725.jpg
01:31
Indiana out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke
nbc_roto_spencerjones_250725.jpg
01:29
Jones’ power production can’t be ignored
nbc_golf_knapprd2highlights_250725.jpg
02:53
Knapp being ‘conservatively aggressive’ in 3M Open
nbc_roto_jesussanchez_250725.jpg
01:20
Big changes can yield hot second half for Sanchez
thumbagain.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Fever take down Aces, Storm rout Sky
nbc_roto_egbuka_250725.jpg
01:10
Egbuka draws rave reviews from Mayfield
nbc_roto_jamowilliams_250725.jpg
01:19
Williams expanding route tree under new Lions OC
nbc_roto_warren_250725.jpg
01:26
Johnson ousted, Steelers defer to veteran Warren
nbc_roto_joshnaylor_250725.jpg
01:58
Naylor’s production could drop after trade to SEA
nbc_golf_pgac_senioropenrd2hl_250725.jpg
10:09
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 2
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
13:02
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
07:08
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
05:17
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes
nbc_pftpm_andrewberry_250725.jpg
03:58
Browns could keep four QBs on 53-man roster
nbc_pftpm_nicksaban_250725.jpg
04:19
Saban not ‘enticed’ by current coaching options
PFTPMWilkinsnew.jpg
06:27
Raiders release Wilkins; NFLPA files grievance
nbc_dps_christophermcdonaldinterview_250725.jpg
09:55
McDonald reprising iconic ‘Happy Gilmore’ role
nbc_dps_derrickhenryinterview_250725.jpg
12:22
Henry doesn’t anticipate Saban returning to coach
nbc_dps_jimmygrahaminterview_250725.jpg
13:45
Graham: Not getting to the Super Bowl ‘eats at me’
tdfstage19_250725.jpg
33:09
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 19
nbc_roto_illinoisfuturesv2_250725.jpg
01:53
Illinois ‘worth a flyer’ to make CFP in 2025
nbc_cyc_winner_intrv_250525v2.jpg
02:50
Arensman ‘absolutely destroyed’ after Stage 19 win
cyclingstage19thumbnailvideo.jpg
11:05
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 19 finish
nbc_cyc_pogacar_intrv_250725.jpg
01:41
Pogačar on exhausting Stage 19: ‘Happy it’s over’
nbc_roto_michiganfutures_250725.jpg
02:06
Michigan a value bet to win Big Ten, make CFP
nbc_roto_rushingyards_250725.jpg
02:31
Stay away from Barkley as repeat rushing leader?
nbc_bte_aceslynx_250725.jpg
01:48
Lynx could expose struggling, inconsistent Aces
nbc_bte_wingsvalks_250725.jpg
01:31
Target the under in Valkyries vs. Wings matchup
nbc_bte_afcsouthbestbets_250725.jpg
02:08
Are Jaguars the best bet to win AFC South?
nbc_cyc_milan_sprint_250725.jpg
02:34
Milan holds off Girmay, wins another TDF sprint