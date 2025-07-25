Evaluating Vingegaard's approach vs. Pogacar

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Kayla Thornton out for the season with knee injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Drake Baldwin, Ryan McMahon and Kyle Bradish
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Report: Yankees acquire third baseman Ryan McMahon from Rockies for prospects
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Indiana out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke
Jones’ power production can’t be ignored
Knapp being ‘conservatively aggressive’ in 3M Open
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Kayla Thornton out for the season with knee injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Drake Baldwin, Ryan McMahon and Kyle Bradish
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Report: Yankees acquire third baseman Ryan McMahon from Rockies for prospects
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Indiana out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke
Jones’ power production can’t be ignored
Knapp being ‘conservatively aggressive’ in 3M Open
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
How to watch
EVERY STAGE OF THE 2025 TOUR DE FRANCE
Close
Watch Now
Evaluating Vingegaard's approach vs. Pogacar
July 25, 2025 02:40 PM
Tejay Van Garderen and Brent Bookwalter break down Jonas Vingegaard's strategy against Tadej Pogacar in Stage 19, discussing why they expected more out of the Danish climber.
Related Videos
09:13
Stage 19 the ‘last chance’ for most GC riders
08:45
Vingegaard ‘missed target’ Pogacar on Stage 18
08:04
Could Pogacar start slipping on Stage 18?
07:46
Does Stage 17 crash clinch green jersey for Milan?
04:48
Simmons, Americans excelling during Tour de France
09:58
Evenepoel, Skjelmose abandon Tour de France
06:38
How will cyclists attack Pogačar during Stage 14?
04:20
Who can challenge Pogacar in Stage 13 time trial?
04:04
Vingegaard, Pogacar set for Stage 12 mountain duel
02:36
Merlier, Milan are ‘headliners’ of Stage 11
08:52
Visma looking to force UAE mistakes on Stage 10
06:47
Sprinters will ‘flex their muscles’ on Stage 9
08:35
Sprinters set to dominate Tour de France Stage 8
05:27
Can van der Poel outlast Pogacar on Stage 7?
03:38
Polka-dot jersey will ‘come into play’ for Stage 6
07:03
Why Stage 5 is ‘crucial’ for Pogačar, Vingegaard
06:15
How much is Coquard to blame for Philipsen crash?
02:23
Outlooks for Pogačar, van der Poel in Stage 4
06:55
Tour de France 2025 Stage 3 preview
06:58
Winners, losers from Tour de France Stage 1
07:03
Pogacar vs. Vingegaard rivalry returns during TDF
Latest Clips
01:31
Indiana out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke
01:29
Jones’ power production can’t be ignored
02:53
Knapp being ‘conservatively aggressive’ in 3M Open
01:20
Big changes can yield hot second half for Sanchez
03:05
Highlights: Fever take down Aces, Storm rout Sky
01:10
Egbuka draws rave reviews from Mayfield
01:19
Williams expanding route tree under new Lions OC
01:26
Johnson ousted, Steelers defer to veteran Warren
01:58
Naylor’s production could drop after trade to SEA
10:09
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 2
13:02
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
07:08
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
05:17
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes
03:58
Browns could keep four QBs on 53-man roster
04:19
Saban not ‘enticed’ by current coaching options
06:27
Raiders release Wilkins; NFLPA files grievance
09:55
McDonald reprising iconic ‘Happy Gilmore’ role
12:22
Henry doesn’t anticipate Saban returning to coach
13:45
Graham: Not getting to the Super Bowl ‘eats at me’
33:09
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 19
01:53
Illinois ‘worth a flyer’ to make CFP in 2025
02:50
Arensman ‘absolutely destroyed’ after Stage 19 win
11:05
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 19 finish
01:41
Pogačar on exhausting Stage 19: ‘Happy it’s over’
02:06
Michigan a value bet to win Big Ten, make CFP
02:31
Stay away from Barkley as repeat rushing leader?
01:48
Lynx could expose struggling, inconsistent Aces
01:31
Target the under in Valkyries vs. Wings matchup
02:08
Are Jaguars the best bet to win AFC South?
02:34
Milan holds off Girmay, wins another TDF sprint
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue