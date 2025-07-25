 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries
Kayla Thornton out for the season with knee injury
MLB: Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Drake Baldwin, Ryan McMahon and Kyle Bradish
Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies
Report: Yankees acquire third baseman Ryan McMahon from Rockies for prospects

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_indiana_250725.jpg
Indiana out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke
nbc_roto_spencerjones_250725.jpg
Jones’ power production can’t be ignored
nbc_golf_knapprd2highlights_250725.jpg
Knapp being ‘conservatively aggressive’ in 3M Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries
Kayla Thornton out for the season with knee injury
MLB: Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Drake Baldwin, Ryan McMahon and Kyle Bradish
Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies
Report: Yankees acquire third baseman Ryan McMahon from Rockies for prospects

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_indiana_250725.jpg
Indiana out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke
nbc_roto_spencerjones_250725.jpg
Jones’ power production can’t be ignored
nbc_golf_knapprd2highlights_250725.jpg
Knapp being ‘conservatively aggressive’ in 3M Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 19

July 25, 2025 01:06 PM
Relive the action from Stage 19 of the 2025 Tour de France, where riders competed in a shortened 93.1km climb from Albertville to La Plagne.

Latest Clips

nbc_rtf_indiana_250725.jpg
01:31
Indiana out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke
nbc_roto_spencerjones_250725.jpg
01:29
Jones’ power production can’t be ignored
nbc_golf_knapprd2highlights_250725.jpg
02:53
Knapp being ‘conservatively aggressive’ in 3M Open
nbc_roto_jesussanchez_250725.jpg
01:20
Big changes can yield hot second half for Sanchez
thumbagain.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Fever take down Aces, Storm rout Sky
nbc_roto_egbuka_250725.jpg
01:10
Egbuka draws rave reviews from Mayfield
nbc_roto_jamowilliams_250725.jpg
01:19
Williams expanding route tree under new Lions OC
nbc_roto_warren_250725.jpg
01:26
Johnson ousted, Steelers defer to veteran Warren
nbc_roto_joshnaylor_250725.jpg
01:58
Naylor’s production could drop after trade to SEA
nbc_btp_stage19_seg2_250725.jpg
08:08
Evaluating Vingegaard’s approach vs. Pogacar
nbc_golf_pgac_senioropenrd2hl_250725.jpg
10:09
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 2
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
13:02
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
07:08
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
05:17
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes
nbc_pftpm_andrewberry_250725.jpg
03:58
Browns could keep four QBs on 53-man roster
nbc_pftpm_nicksaban_250725.jpg
04:19
Saban not ‘enticed’ by current coaching options
PFTPMWilkinsnew.jpg
06:27
Raiders release Wilkins; NFLPA files grievance
nbc_dps_christophermcdonaldinterview_250725.jpg
09:55
McDonald reprising iconic ‘Happy Gilmore’ role
nbc_dps_derrickhenryinterview_250725.jpg
12:22
Henry doesn’t anticipate Saban returning to coach
nbc_dps_jimmygrahaminterview_250725.jpg
13:45
Graham: Not getting to the Super Bowl ‘eats at me’
nbc_roto_illinoisfuturesv2_250725.jpg
01:53
Illinois ‘worth a flyer’ to make CFP in 2025
nbc_cyc_winner_intrv_250525v2.jpg
02:50
Arensman ‘absolutely destroyed’ after Stage 19 win
cyclingstage19thumbnailvideo.jpg
11:05
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 19 finish
nbc_cyc_pogacar_intrv_250725.jpg
01:41
Pogačar on exhausting Stage 19: ‘Happy it’s over’
nbc_roto_michiganfutures_250725.jpg
02:06
Michigan a value bet to win Big Ten, make CFP
nbc_roto_rushingyards_250725.jpg
02:31
Stay away from Barkley as repeat rushing leader?
nbc_bte_aceslynx_250725.jpg
01:48
Lynx could expose struggling, inconsistent Aces
nbc_bte_wingsvalks_250725.jpg
01:31
Target the under in Valkyries vs. Wings matchup
nbc_bte_afcsouthbestbets_250725.jpg
02:08
Are Jaguars the best bet to win AFC South?
nbc_cyc_milan_sprint_250725.jpg
02:34
Milan holds off Girmay, wins another TDF sprint