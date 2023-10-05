Watch Now
Bears' desperation level is a 100 out of 10
Marc Silverman and Tom Waddle provide their thoughts on the state of the Bears and explain why it's too early to root for a tank job.
Berry’s fantasy preview for Bears vs. Commanders
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers preview the biggest fantasy storylines for Thursday night's matchup between the Bears and Commanders, discussing Justin Fields' outlook and Commanders' pass catchers.
Eisen picks Purdy as 49ers’ MVP
Rich Eisen calls in to talk through some big NFL storylines, from the Bills-Jags game he is covering in London to Brock Purdy's play for the 49ers to Bill Belichick's future with the Patriots.
Berry’s Week 5 QB Love/Hate led by Love, Mahomes
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss signal-callers landing on Berry's Week 5 Love/Hate, including Jordan Love, Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins, among others.
Howell, Robinson lead Bears-Commanders best bets
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reveal their favorite bets for Thursday night's matchup between the Bears and Commanders, including a pair of Sam Howell plays and Brian Robinson to score a touchdown.
Berry’s Week 5 WR Love/Hate: Lamb, Pittman on top
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss players landing on Berry's pass catcher Love/Hate for Week 5, led by CeeDee Lamb, Michael Pittman, Adam Thielen and Tyler Higbee.
Berry’s Week 5 RB Love/Hate: Achane, Etienne lead
Matthew Berry reveals his RB Love/Hate for Week 5, discussing why he is in on Travis Etienne, De'Von Achane and Joe Mixon but avoiding Rhamondre Stevenson and Miles Sanders, among others.
Berry: Too many unknowns to start Taylor in Week 5
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review the latest Rotoworld Player News, discussing how to approach Jonathan Taylor and Cooper Kupp in Week 5 and Austin Ekeler's outlook.
Bengals, Texans, Eagles, Rams in Week 5 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms give their best bets for NFL Week 5, including a potential defensive struggle between the Bengals and Cardinals, the Rams facing off against the Eagles and more.
Week 5 preview: Bengals vs. Cardinals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview a "dangerous" game between the Bengals and Cardinals, and discuss whether Cincinnati can avoid falling to 1-4 against Arizona.
Week 5 preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss whether it's time to panic in Pittsburgh ahead of their Week 5 AFC North matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
Week 5 preview: Packers vs. Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Week 5 Monday night matchup between the Packers and Raiders where the likely return of Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) could be the key difference maker for the Raiders.