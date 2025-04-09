 Skip navigation
Top News

Baseball: World Baseball Classic: Italy at Mexico
Brazil to play in US group at 2026 World Baseball Classic, Taiwan in Japan’s pool
Utah Jazz v Atlanta Hawks
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and, best bets for April 9
matsuyama_1920_olympics21_d2_rings.jpg
Golf to get a mixed team event for 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles

Top Clips

nbc_roto_mikemalone_250409.jpg
DEN ownership didn’t do Malone, Booth ‘any favors’
nbc_horse_bluegrassstakes_250409.jpg
Blue Grass Stakes ‘lived up to’ the hype
nbc_golf_sales_gcp_workday_250409.jpg
Fast Masters start crucial for Rory, but how fast?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Baseball: World Baseball Classic: Italy at Mexico
Brazil to play in US group at 2026 World Baseball Classic, Taiwan in Japan’s pool
Utah Jazz v Atlanta Hawks
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and, best bets for April 9
matsuyama_1920_olympics21_d2_rings.jpg
Golf to get a mixed team event for 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles

Top Clips

nbc_roto_mikemalone_250409.jpg
DEN ownership didn’t do Malone, Booth ‘any favors’
nbc_horse_bluegrassstakes_250409.jpg
Blue Grass Stakes ‘lived up to’ the hype
nbc_golf_sales_gcp_workday_250409.jpg
Fast Masters start crucial for Rory, but how fast?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Malone-Booth dynamic in Denver was 'fractured'

April 9, 2025 02:24 PM
The Dan Patrick Show crew analyzes why the Denver Nuggets chose to fire HC Michael Malone and GM Calvin Booth just two years removed from an NBA championship.

Related Videos

jalen_milroe_mpx.jpg
05:40
2025 NFL Draft lacks ‘star power’ among prospects
nbc_dps_caddystory_250409.jpg
02:32
Patrick recounts caddying at Augusta National
nbc_dps_nbateamburnout_250409.jpg
03:39
Unpacking ‘shocking’ Denver housecleaning
nbc_dps_lukaejection_250409.jpg
04:33
Doncic’s ‘reputation’ caused his ejection
mpx_new.jpg
10:44
Lappas: Houston failed to execute late vs. Florida
houston_cougars.jpg
10:49
What is the worst way for a game to end?
nbc_dps_winnersoftrade_250408.jpg
04:31
Lakers’ Doncic set for emotional return to Dallas
BrianHarmanDPS.jpg
04:41
How can PGA Tour address slow play concerns?
nbc_dps_mmchampionship_250408.jpg
05:06
How Florida recovered to win against Houston
nbc_dps_finalfourrecap_250407.jpg
06:32
Takeaways from Houston, Florida’s Final Four wins
nbc_dps_danhurley_250407.jpg
17:25
Hurley revisits loss to Florida, Duke’s collapse
nbc_dps_geneauriemma_250407.jpg
13:40
Auriemma: Slow start changed UConn’s trajectory
nbc_dps_damichaelcole_250404.jpg
08:04
Is Morant a victim in gun celebration discourse?
nbc_dps_chrisrusso_250404.jpg
19:23
How Duke could fall to Houston in the Final Four
nbc_dps_jamorant_250404.jpg
08:25
Morant uses finger gun gesture again after warning
nbc_dps_dponjamorant_250403.jpg
06:58
Morant is in the news for all the wrong reasons
nbc_dps_waynegretzkyalexovechkin_250403.jpg
07:10
Ovechkin ‘enhances’ Gretzky’s greatness
nbc_dps_carmeloanthonyknicksjersey_250403.jpg
05:43
Should Knicks retire Anthony’s number?
nbc_dps_jimnantzinterview_250403.jpg
19:49
Nantz: Wouldn’t trade the Masters for anything
nbc_dps_dponmicahparsons_250402.jpg
05:40
Jones’ philosophy on marquee players is ‘flawed’
nbc_dps_dponstephcurrynikolajokic_250402.jpg
04:56
Unpacking historic night for Curry, Jokic
eagles_tushpush.jpg
16:46
Eagles will dominate regardless of tush push
nbc_dps_brockpurdy_250402.jpg
07:16
Does Purdy deserve a big contract from 49ers?
cam_mpx.jpg
11:17
Sanchez: Ward has ‘X-factor’ among NFL draft QBs
yankees.jpg
12:05
Why ‘torpedo bats’ will become MLB’s ‘new normal’
dukeproctorflagg.jpg
17:21
Lefkoe: Final Four is going to be ‘incredible’
tush.jpg
07:32
Inside tush push debate at owners’ meetings
nbc_dps_gilbertarenasinterview_250331.jpg
19:04
Arenas: Parents shouldn’t use Flagg as ‘blueprint’
nbc_dps_elite8recap_250331.jpg
07:05
Florida surges vs. Tech; Duke clamps Alabama
nbc_dps_sethgreenberg_250331.jpg
12:07
Why an all-No. 1 seed Final Four is ‘a good thing’

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_mikemalone_250409.jpg
02:53
DEN ownership didn’t do Malone, Booth ‘any favors’
nbc_horse_bluegrassstakes_250409.jpg
02:23
Blue Grass Stakes ‘lived up to’ the hype
nbc_golf_sales_gcp_workday_250409.jpg
02:47
Fast Masters start crucial for Rory, but how fast?
nbc_smx_explainer_250409.jpg
03:36
Whiskey throttle? Endo? SMX incidents explained
nbc_csu_kennethgrant_250409.jpg
05:03
‘Untapped potential’ with DT Grant at NFL level
nbc_csu_masongraham_250409.jpg
04:02
Why DT Graham is ‘no doubt’ an elite player
nbc_csu_mock17to32_250409.jpg
16:19
Rogers’ NFL mock draft, picks 17-32: Egbuka, Nolen
nbc_csu_mock1to16_250409.jpg
17:05
Rogers’ NFL mock draft, picks 1-16: Ward, McMillan
nbc_roto_bte_nuggetskings_250409.jpg
01:52
Why Nuggets-Kings is an NBA play-in preview
nbc_roto_bte_heatbulls_250409.jpg
01:28
Take Adebayo, Heat to beat Bulls at United Center
nbc_roto_playinfavorites_250409.jpg
01:45
Which teams in West will be in play-in tournament?
nbc_roto_bte_lakersmavs_250409.jpg
01:30
Mavericks could upset Lakers in Doncic’s return
nbc_golf_ridleypresser_250409.jpg
39:03
Ridley dismisses direct exemption for LIV players
nbc_roto_bte_mastersdebutant_250409.jpg
01:46
Detry capable of making splash in Masters debut
nbc_roto_masterstop20_250409.jpg
01:35
Look at Conners, Glover for Masters top-20 bets
nbc_pft_coachfirings_250409.jpg
05:02
PFT Draft: NFL’s most shocking firings
nbc_pft_genosmithpetecarroll_250409.jpg
10:32
Carroll confident Smith gives Raiders ‘stability’
nbc_pft_edgerankings_250409.jpg
10:29
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft EDGE ranks
nbc_pft_cardinalsneeds_250409.jpg
02:55
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Arizona Cardinals
nbc_pft_seahawksneeds_250409.jpg
02:02
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Seattle Seahawks
nbc_pft_49ersneeds_250409.jpg
05:13
2025 NFL Draft team needs: San Francisco 49ers
nbc_pft_seanmcvay_250409.jpg
06:35
McVay claims he hasn’t looked into QBs in draft
nbc_pft_ramsdraftneeds_250409.jpg
01:53
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Los Angeles Rams
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsbenjohnson_250409.jpg
10:34
Johnson already is challenging the Bears’ offense
nbc_pft_calebwilliamscareer_250409.jpg
02:47
Williams knows Johnson pushing him will be ‘key’
nbc_pft_aaronrodgersdecision_250409.jpg
12:55
Could Rodgers make decision about Steelers soon?
nbc_pft_shedeursandersaaronrodgers_250409.jpg
05:35
How Sanders could mesh with Rodgers in Pittsburgh
nbc_pft_shedeursanderselitetrait_250409.jpg
05:07
Simms: Sanders doesn’t have any ‘elite traits’
nbc_pft_shedeursanderssteelers_250409.jpg
06:48
Sanders reportedly will visit the Steelers
nbc_uswnt_usabrazil_250408.jpg
08:42
Highlights: USWNT vs. Brazil (En Español)