 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cardinalsneeds_250409.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Arizona Cardinals
nbc_pft_seahawksneeds_250409.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Seattle Seahawks
nbc_pft_49ersneeds_250409.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: San Francisco 49ers

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cardinalsneeds_250409.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Arizona Cardinals
nbc_pft_seahawksneeds_250409.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Seattle Seahawks
nbc_pft_49ersneeds_250409.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: San Francisco 49ers

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

2025 NFL Draft team needs: Los Angeles Rams

April 9, 2025 08:19 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why the Rams need to strengthen their defense with the 2025 NFL Draft, specifically at CB and middle linebacker.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_cardinalsneeds_250409.jpg
02:55
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Arizona Cardinals
nbc_pft_seahawksneeds_250409.jpg
02:02
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Seattle Seahawks
nbc_pft_49ersneeds_250409.jpg
05:13
2025 NFL Draft team needs: San Francisco 49ers
nbc_pft_seanmcvay_250409.jpg
06:35
McVay claims he hasn’t looked into QBs in draft
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsbenjohnson_250409.jpg
10:34
Johnson already is challenging the Bears’ offense
nbc_pft_calebwilliamscareer_250409.jpg
02:47
Williams knows Johnson pushing him will be ‘key’
nbc_pft_aaronrodgersdecision_250409.jpg
12:55
Could Rodgers make decision about Steelers soon?
nbc_pft_shedeursandersaaronrodgers_250409.jpg
05:35
How Sanders could mesh with Rodgers in Pittsburgh
nbc_pft_shedeursanderselitetrait_250409.jpg
05:07
Simms: Sanders doesn’t have any ‘elite traits’
nbc_pft_shedeursanderssteelers_250409.jpg
06:48
Sanders reportedly will visit the Steelers
nbc_pftpm_qbsnflpa_250408.jpg
03:27
Why NFLPA needs more involvement from star players
nbc_pftpm_flagfootball_250408.jpg
05:48
Should NFL players be able to chase Olympic gold?
nbc_pftpm_18gamesched_250408.jpg
06:43
Will the NFL see an 18-game schedule before 2029?
nbc_pftpm_tushpush_250408.jpg
05:23
How to strike ‘balance’ on tush push ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflparepcards_250408.jpg
09:06
NFLPA report cards have held owners accountable
nbc_pft_ufl_250408.jpg
04:46
PFT Draft: Best NFL players out of UF
nbc_pft_sanders_250408.jpg
03:12
Saints emerge as favorites to draft Sanders
nbc_pft_travodds_250408.jpg
02:58
Hunter moves ahead of Carter in No. 2 pick odds
nbc_pft_abdulcarter_250408.jpg
03:36
Carter is favorite to be selected No. 3 overall
nbc_pft_travon_250408.jpg
10:03
Jags pick up Walker’s fifth-year option
nbc_pft_aidencontract_250408.jpg
10:24
Lions should prioritize doing Hutchinson’s deal
nbc_pft_voluntaryoffseason_250408.jpg
11:57
McCourty: Players set bar for offseason programs
nbc_pft_broncosdraftneeds_250408.jpg
01:51
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Denver Broncos
nbc_pft_chargersdraftneeds_250408.jpg
02:05
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Los Angeles Chargers
nbc_pft_chiefsdraftneeds_250408.jpg
06:49
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Kansas City Chiefs
genosmith.jpg
05:23
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Las Vegas Raiders
geno_smith_again.jpg
06:58
Smith felt there was a ‘disconnect’ with Seahawks
genopete.jpg
11:17
Smith would ‘run through a wall’ for Carroll
nbc_pft_miltontrade_250408.jpg
08:25
Milton ‘never saw himself as a backup’ in NE
nbc_simms_comp_250407.jpg
11:30
Simms’ ’25 draft rankings: Top five EDGE prospects

Latest Clips

nbc_uswnt_usabrazil_250408.jpg
08:42
Highlights: USWNT vs. Brazil (En Español)
nbc_golf_livefrom_brysoncontender_250408.jpg
02:23
DeChambeau’s personality resonating with fans
webb_mpx_thumb.jpg
07:56
Webb putting himself in position for another title
hymas_intv_mpx.jpg
09:41
How Hymas’ first win changed his mindset
gnarly_champ_mpx.jpg
02:32
Foxborough conditions show 250 East is ‘gnarly’
nbc_moto_title24_momentoftheweek_250407.jpg
03:25
Will Supercross move away from outdoor venues?
nbc_cbb_sechistory_250408.jpg
03:51
Florida breaks SEC’s men’s hoops title drought
nbc_cbb_gatorswin_250408.jpg
04:34
Florida digs deep to cap incredible season
nbc_cbb_futurecinderellas_250408.jpg
04:44
Is the Cinderella becoming an endangered species?
nbc_cbb_houstonheartbreak_250408.jpg
04:03
Houston’s title game collapse ‘difficult to watch’
nbc_golf_schefflerpressconference_250408.jpg
21:03
Scheffler feels ‘very prepared’ for Masters
biggest_moments_fox.jpg
07:03
Supercross 2025: Foxborough biggest moments
nbc_golf_dechambeaupressconference_250408.jpg
23:39
DeChambeau focusing on course over competition
CollinMorikawaLiveFromMasters.jpg
12:30
Morikawa believes he will win Masters eventually
nbc_roto_milroedraft_250408.jpg
01:45
Milroe will be a ‘project’ with any team
nbc_dlb_mentaltollsports_250408.jpg
04:51
Analyzing Alcaraz’s comments on mental health
nbc_roto_robles_250408.jpg
01:28
Who will step up for Mariners amid Robles’ injury?
nbc_roto_greene_250408.jpg
01:24
Greene emerging as ‘dark horse Cy Young candidate’
nbc_roto_arrighetti_250408.jpg
01:41
Hold Arrighetti on IL after suffering broken thumb
nbc_roto_hunterdraft_250408.jpg
01:09
What Hunter would bring to CLE if drafted at No. 2
nbc_imsa_wickens_250408.jpg
12:58
Wickens’ return to racing hits new chapter in IMSA
mpx_new.jpg
10:44
Lappas: Houston failed to execute late vs. Florida
houston_cougars.jpg
10:49
What is the worst way for a game to end?
nbc_dlb_gatorsvictory_250408.jpg
03:22
Florida wins thrilling national championship
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250408.jpg
11:41
Reflecting on Southampton’s relegation from PL
nbc_golf_viktorhovlandpressconference_250408.jpg
21:12
Hovland: ‘Juices are flowing’ so far at Augusta
nbc_pl_kellywrightyparta_250408.jpg
24:45
Why Villa are the biggest winners of Matchweek 31
nbc_dlb_armstead_250408.jpg
05:15
Where does Armstead rank among best MIA OTs ever?
nbc_pl_netbusters_250408.jpg
25:43
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_villacharge_250408.jpg
08:06
PL RAW: Villa take down Nottingham Forest at home