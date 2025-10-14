Simms sees personnel issues in 49ers run game

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Auburn Commit Shadarius Toodle Will be Honored as a 2026 All-American
Commanders at Cowboys prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Dodgers at Brewers - NLCS Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Indiana, Michigan State going different directions
Penn State’s matchup with Iowa brings uncertainty
Passing attack could be key in Notre Dame vs. USC
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Auburn Commit Shadarius Toodle Will be Honored as a 2026 All-American
Commanders at Cowboys prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Dodgers at Brewers - NLCS Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Indiana, Michigan State going different directions
Penn State’s matchup with Iowa brings uncertainty
Passing attack could be key in Notre Dame vs. USC
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFL on Peacock
Don't miss out on PFT, Simms Unbuttoned, Happy Hour, DPS and more!
Close
Watch Now
Simms sees personnel issues in 49ers run game
October 14, 2025 04:10 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss their takeaways on why the San Francisco 49ers' rushing attack is struggling so far this season.
Related Videos
01:41
Key players for Falcons v. 49ers on SNF
13:35
Falcons team to ‘watch out for’ after Bills upset
04:19
Mayfield, Skattebo headline ‘Fun Hang, Tough Hang’
03:37
Simms: Poor field conditions ‘inexcusable’
12:02
Bourne, Downs are top Week 7 WR waiver targets
13:57
Add RBs Spears, Vidal on Week 7 waivers
06:00
Fannin a potential waiver hit at TE
08:53
Eye Darnold, Dart on waiver wire in Week 7
01:45
Point unders attractive for Titans, WAS-DAL
05:03
Should you believe in Swift after MNF showcase?
01:46
Lean on Giants to cover spread vs. Broncos
01:59
Take Saints to cover on road vs. Bears in Week 7
01:34
Lean on Panthers to cover spread vs. Jets
01:43
Washington favored, but line is ‘sharp’ vs. Dallas
15:11
Bears get revenge on Commanders despite penalties
01:06
Bears’ Moore hospitalized after win vs. Washington
06:07
Branch suspended one game for brawl against Chiefs
03:28
Tomlin rips Browns GM Berry for trading Flacco
18:50
Robinson, Falcons bully ‘shell-shocked’ Bills
07:29
Tagovailoa ‘created a mess’ for McDaniel, Dolphins
12:52
Titans dysfunction evident after Callahan firing
03:00
Commanders ‘haven’t figured things out’ this year
20:39
Bills in midst of a ‘wild, roller-coaster season’
09:30
How far can the ‘ascending’ Falcons go this year?
01:47
Dowdle forced himself into rotation with Hubbard
07:40
Smith-Njigba excels, Jets offense stinks in Week 6
01:29
Take Dolphins as road underdogs against Browns
03:11
Bet on TE Ertz to record over 29.5 receiving yards
09:32
Chiefs’ Mahomes once again bona fide fantasy star
04:50
Can RB Vidal be counted on with Hampton injured?
Latest Clips
01:20
Indiana, Michigan State going different directions
01:15
Penn State’s matchup with Iowa brings uncertainty
01:18
Passing attack could be key in Notre Dame vs. USC
01:59
How will Brewers handle pitching staff in NLCS?
02:09
Snell ‘top-five pitcher in the game’ when healthy
02:11
Is Naylor a top first baseman in fantasy for 2026?
01:31
Jets star WR Wilson to miss time with knee injury
01:25
Bears RB Swift ‘can survive negative game script’
01:37
Falcons WR London ‘could be elite’ going forward
01:35
Falcons RB Robinson’s early success ‘sustainable’
06:26
Korn Ferry Tour ‘one of the greatest days in golf’
01:04
Illinois fans share favorite parts about gameday
03:51
Hovland: Ryder Cup situation ‘pretty upsetting’
02:02
Take Raptors to surprise, Nets to falter this year
05:12
Callahan firing casts doubt on Titans front office
09:39
Will Rory stay motivated in 2026 and beyond?
08:06
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 2
01:32
Greyserman eyes growth after St Andrews Links win
14:00
Leinart discusses ‘Bush Push’ game 20 years later
01:18
Bet on Mariners over Blue Jays in Game 3 of ALCS
19:11
Herbstreit: Penn State head coach is ‘premier job’
02:22
Monk reflects on St Andrews Links victory
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Celtics
09:21
Can Young elevate the Hawks into contenders?
08:43
Nuggets, Thunder top teams in Western Conference
06:24
Rivers: Flagg is going to be ‘special’ in the NBA
06:56
Mobley, Banchero headline next generation of stars
12:42
Rivers ‘really excited’ for 2025-26 NBA season
04:39
Giannis cloud hangs over Bucks in 2025-26 season
05:23
Why players are closely eyeing Kawhi, LAC saga
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue