Berry talks Gordon, Beasley as late-round fliers
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers run through a handful of new signings from around the NFL, highlighting Melvin Gordon and Cole Beasley as potential late-round fliers in fantasy.
Berry eyes ‘huge year’ for Barkley after contract
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers run through contract updates for RBS, discussing why they like Saquon Barkley to have a huge year, what Josh Jacobs' continued holdout means for his outlook, and more.
Berry on Burrow’s injury, Purdy’s outlook with SF
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers analyze the latest injury news around the NFL, including Joe Burrow's calf strain, how Brock Purdy's return affects the 49ers' QB room, Breece Hall's progress and more.
Berry revealing 2023 ‘Ride or Die’ during HOF game
Matthew Berry will announce his 2023 fantasy football 'Ride or Die' during pregame of the Pro Football Hall of Fame game, and he explains what goes into making his decision and offers potential finalists.
Would Berry take Taylor if he drafted today?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers dive into the 'tug of war' between Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts, detailing the fantasy implications that could follow.
Why Diggs is poised for a big fantasy season
Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the yards and touchdown totals for the league's top receivers, including why Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs will hit both overs this upcoming season.
Bijan and Henry should soar over rushing totals
Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher examine the season-long rushing and touchdown totals for Bijan Robinson, Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler, discussing who they like to go over and what to watch out for when betting these.
Kupp and Adams best bets for NFL receiving leader
Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher take a look at the NFL receiving leader odds for the 2023-24 season, highlighting the best value bets and who could surprise the field.
Can Bijan actually lead the league in rushing?
Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher take a look at the odds market for the NFL's rushing leader in the upcoming season, discussing which players catch their eyes and who may be worth a wager.
Berry talks Seahawks WRs with JSN
Matthew Berry is joined by Seattle Seahawks rookie WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to discuss the team's passing game, his adjustment to the NFL and much more at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere.
Berry chats with Bijan Robinson
Atlanta Falcons rookie RB Bijan Robinson joins Matthew Berry to discuss his Year 1 outlook in Arthur Smith's offense, what fantasy managers should expect, his expectations for himself and much more.
Richardson’s biggest NFL influences
Matthew Berry sits down with Indianapolis Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson to discuss his biggest NFL inspirations, his outlook in Indy, fantasy football and much more at the 2023 NFLPA Rookie Premiere.